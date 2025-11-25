DOJ offers P1 M reward for arrest of Cassandra Ong

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., attends the hearing of the Senate committee on women last September 24, 2024. (Noy Morcoso/INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering a P1-million reward for any information leading to the arrest of Cassandra Li Ong, who is facing a human trafficking charge before the Pasig Court.

“The Department of Justice is formally announcing that it is offering a P1 million reward for credible, actionable information that will directly lead to the lawful discovery, location, and subsequent arrest by authorized law enforcement agents of Cassandra Li Ong, who is presently the subject of an ongoing criminal proceedings before the regional trial court of law,” acting Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said Tuesday.

READ: Interpol red notice out on Cassandra Ong, also sought vs Harry Roque

Ong is one of the accused in a human trafficking case for her involvement in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind Corporation.

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