Verbena damages coastal homes, sinks fishing boats in Lapu-Lapu

Roofs blown off the homes of residents are scattered on coastal Barangay Pangan-an, Lapu-Lapu City in the wake of tropical depression Verbena. | Lapu-Lapu City PIO photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical depression Verbena partly damaged at least 22 houses and sank nine boats here on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

The nine fishing boats were found at high tide near the shores of the islet barangay.

The damage was recorded in three of nine sitios, said Junrey Casiao, captain of the barangay in the Olango Islands.

Around 1:40 a.m., Casiao said he directed the evacuation of residents to a daycare center near the sports complex in Sitio Bonbon.

READ: Verbena makes landfall in Talisay early Tuesday morning, floods Carcar

Relief goods for distribution

Eight households or 28 individuals were escorted from their coastal homes amid strong waves at high tide as the cyclone hit Cebu.

The Lapu-Lapu City government, through its City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), is verifying the final number of damaged houses and affected families.

Food and non-food items will be distributed after verification.

The CDRRMO replenished 719 boxes for Barangay Pangan-an last week and the barangay is awaiting their scheduled distribution.

READ: Cebu City evacuates 4,700 residents as TD Verbena triggers heavy rains

Help for fisherfolk

A fishing boat that sustained damage amid tropical depression Verbena. | Lapu-Lapu City PIO photo

“The city and national agencies will help each other to restore the livelihoods of fisherfolk,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan said in a statement.

“We will not abandon you, we will not turn away from you, we are always at your side.”

King-Chan also asked the barangays to record the number of affected fishing boats so that the city can help their owners.

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