Wesley So Cup finals: Toledo Trojans battle Manila for the crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans and the Manila Load Manna Knights meet again on online chess’ biggest stage as they battle for the SGM Wesley So Cup title in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) grand finals on Wednesday, November 26.

PCAP, the country’s premier professional online chess league, wraps up its 2025 season with a championship match that doubles as a rematch of last year’s conference finals. The Knights took that one. The Trojans are looking to flip the script this time.

READ: Toledo Trojans rule PCAP Wesley So Cup Southern Division

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Both squads secured their spots in the Wesley So Cup finals by ruling their respective divisions.

Toledo outplayed the Camarines Soaring Eagles to take the southern crown, while Manila toppled former PCAP champions Pasig City King Pirates to rule the northern division.

The Trojans are expected to field a stacked roster led by grandmasters Mark Paragua and Aleksey Sorokin, with FIDE Master Steven Breckenridge rotating on the top boards. They’ll be backed by International Masters Eric Labog Jr., Kim Steven Yap, and Joel Pimentel, along with Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia, Carlos Edgardo Garma, and Diego Abraham Caparino.

The Knights counter with a deep lineup of their own: GM Joey Antonio, IM Yosef Taher, IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, IM Ronald Dableo, Woman IM Shania Mae Mendoza, FM David Elorta, National Master Daryl Samantila, Candidate Master Genghis Imperial, and Jhulo Goloran.

The championship match of the PCAP Wesley So Cup finals goes live at 7:20 PM on PCAP’s official Facebook page.

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