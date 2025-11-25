Cyclone signal lifted, in-campus classes to resume in Cebu

Cebu will experience improved weather as tropical depression Verbena moves away. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is no longer under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the state weather bureau reported.

The province was also not included in the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) on Tuesday afternoon.

Classes resume in Cebu

Following improved weather conditions, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro lifted the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels across the province and directed their immediate resumption on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The directive was aimed at avoiding further disruption of the academic calendar after recent calamities halted classes throughout Cebu.

However, local governments may still suspend classes in their areas if needed and upon advice from their respective Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

Verbena approaches Cuyo Islands

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the center of tropical depression Verbena was last located over the coastal waters of Magsaysay, Palawan on Tuesday afternoon.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h as it approaches the Cuyo Islands.

Verbena is expected to pass over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early morning on Thursday.

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