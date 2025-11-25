Thousands of Mandaue families set to go home as Verbena leaves

Families affected by typhoon Tino continue to stay at the Mandaue City Central School amid tropical depression Verbena. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — More than 2,000 families who left their dwellings in Mandaue City before tropical depression Verbena struck Cebu on Tuesday may soon go home.

As the weather improved, Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the evacuees were to be allowed to go back to their houses pending the weather bureau’s lifting of tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1.

Barangay officials had managed early evacuations and residents cooperated, voluntarily leaving their homes on Monday.

“We thank our barangay officials for facilitating the evacuations and secondly the residents of Mandaue who were not resistant and willingly left their homes,” Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said in Cebuano on Tuesday.

READ: Mandaue residents evacuate before Verbena arrives

Preemptive evacuation, relief distribution

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano had hosted a pre-disaster risk assessment session on Monday morning.

Officials at the meeting had agreed to evacuate residents near the Mahiga and Butuanon rivers and other flood-prone areas as Verbena approached Cebu.

Ybañez said the heaviest rains fell between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, causing water levels to rise. But despite the intense downpour, the Mahiga and Butuanon rivers did not overflow and floods were not reported anywhere in Mandaue.

As evacuees stayed in temporary shelters, the city distributed rice and canned goods directly to the barangays for cooking.

The setup proved more effective, Ybañez said, recalling that cooked meal deliveries were delayed amid typhoon Tino due to flooding in some areas.

READ: Mandaue City strengthens efforts against leptospirosis

Constant vigilance

Ybañez said he contacted the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan on Tuesday and was informed that rainfall warning for the city was already downgraded to yellow, with the possible lifting of the wind signal within the day.

A yellow warning anticipates 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall. Cebu was placed under a red heavy rainfall warning on Monday, Nov. 24, with rainfall reaching around 200 millimeters.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday, Pagasa reported that Verbena had crossed Guimaras Island and southwestern Panay and was already moving over the Sulu Sea.

Ybañez said the CDRRMO will continue to monitor the weather, noting that even without a tropical depression, the amihan season can bring sudden thunderstorms.

Mandaue’s location downstream of the Mahiga and Butuanon rivers, he said, demands constant vigilance.

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