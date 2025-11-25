Renante Noblefranca beats Espra, eyes ONE C’ship stint next year

Renante “Flash” Noblefranca is flanked by Johnlery “Ian” Caniga (left) and Yaw-Yan ArDigma founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. (right). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renante “Limbas” Noblefranca returned from a long layoff with no signs of rust, stopping former pro boxer John Ver Espra in the co-main event of “Urban Turf Wars” under the Urban Gladiators Fight League at the IEC Convention Center.

Noblefranca, the prized ward of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu who last saw action in June, scored a first-round technical knockout at the 1:30 mark.

The win was a big boost not only for him but also for Yaw-Yan ArDigma, which is working to reestablish itself as one of Cebu’s top MMA and kickboxing hubs after spending several years under the radar.

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Coming in as the underdog against the more experienced Espra, Noblefranca relied on his kickboxing base to neutralize the ex-boxer’s strengths and force the stoppage. It was his second victory of the year, following a win in Zamboanga del Norte last June.

Yaw-Yan ArDigma founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. praised Noblefranca’s performance, noting that Espra ultimately refused to continue due to a knee injury from Noblefranca’s strikes.

“Nindot unta ang duwa nila ni Flash ug Espra, pero ni-surrender si Espra tungod sa knee injury,” Caniga said.

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With Renante Noblefranca back in form, Caniga revealed that they are eyeing his participation in an event in January promoted by a Korean group at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Their long-term target, however, is even bigger: a slot in ONE Championship.

“Na-deal na unta namo siya in 2022, pero nagka–problema sa parent ni Renante Noblefranca. Dugay na niya nga ambition nga makaduwa sa ONE,” Caniga said. “Gidala na nako siya sa US sauna, pero wala siya katagaan ug dakong duwa. Mao ni balik siya diri sa Pilipinas.”

Sunday’s victory of Renante Noblefranca puts him on track for that long-awaited break, as Yaw-Yan ArDigma pushes to bring another Cebuano fighter to the global stage.

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