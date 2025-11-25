bai Hotel Cebu unwraps festive holiday treats for celebrations at home

bai Hotel Cebu is bringing holiday cheer straight to Cebuano homes this season with a curated selection of festive treats designed for gifting, sharing, and intimate celebrations.

To learn more about bai Hotel Cebu’s holiday offerings, upcoming promotions, and updates, follow @baiHotelCebuPH on Facebook and @bai_hotel on Instagram.

At the heart of the lineup is the Christmas Goodies Hamper, priced at Php 1,200 nett. The set gathers Christmas Fruitcake, Banana Cinnamon Cake, Christmas Cookies, Chocolate Santa Claus, and Stollen Bread in one thoughtful package, making it a convenient choice for family gatherings or as a ready-made gift for friends and colleagues.

The hotel also shines a spotlight on a Christmas classic. Guests can indulge in Gingerbread Houses, available in two sizes to suit different celebrations: a small house for Php 999 nett and a big house for Php 1,500 nett. These edible centerpieces add both flavor and visual charm to any holiday table.

For those planning more intimate gatherings, Bai Hotel Cebu offers Grazing Boxes, prepared for easy sharing. Cielo Curate, a medium-sized box paired with 187 ml red wine, is priced at Php 1,700 nett. Royal Reserve, ideal for larger groups, features a big grazing box with a 750 ml bottle of white or red wine for Php 2,700 nett. Both options offer a ready-to-serve spread that’s perfect for home celebrations or as a special gift.

Pre-orders are required at least one day before pickup, giving the culinary team time to prepare each order with care. Guests may claim their Christmas Goodies Hampers, Gingerbread Houses, and Grazing Boxes from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, making it convenient to schedule pick-ups around busy holiday plans. To learn more about bai Hotel Cebu’s holiday offerings, upcoming promotions, and updates, follow @baiHotelCebuPH on Facebook and @bai_hotel on Instagram. For bookings, you may call (032) 342 8888, email [email protected], or visit their website at baihotels.com