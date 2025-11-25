Harry Roque says he has not been arrested, shows ticket to Austria

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque | Harry Roque FB

MANILA, Philippines — Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied reports that he was arrested by the Dutch authorities following the cancellation of his passport by the Pasig Court.

READ: PH seeks Interpol red notice vs Harry Roque

READ: DFA verifying if Harry Roque has been arrested in the Netherlands

“There is no truth to the rumors that I have been arrested. I have a scheduled flight to Vienna, Austria today, November 25,” Roque said in his Facebook page displaying his plane ticket.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP