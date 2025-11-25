Harry Roque says he has not been arrested, shows ticket to Austria
By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - INQUIRER.net November 25,2025 - 05:10 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied reports that he was arrested by the Dutch authorities following the cancellation of his passport by the Pasig Court.
READ: PH seeks Interpol red notice vs Harry Roque
READ: DFA verifying if Harry Roque has been arrested in the Netherlands
“There is no truth to the rumors that I have been arrested. I have a scheduled flight to Vienna, Austria today, November 25,” Roque said in his Facebook page displaying his plane ticket.
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