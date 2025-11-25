Seda Ayala Center Cebu marks 8th Christmas Lighting with community and compassion at the forefront

Warm lights, familiar faces, and shared laughter filled the lobby of Seda Ayala Center Cebu as the hotel marked its 8th Christmas Lighting with a gathering of business partners, media friends, and hotel staff. The annual tradition turned the heart of the property into a festive space where partnership and purpose came together at the start of the holiday season.

The evening echoed a shared resolve to support communities that have faced recent challenges while keeping hope and compassion at the core of the celebration.

Guests were welcomed into a lobby dressed for Christmas in traditional Filipino style, with a sparkling tree and holiday décor featuring woven abaca Christmas ornaments and three-dimensional stars made of Capiz shell, setting the tone for an evening of togetherness.

“I know in the past few months, it’s been very, very difficult for this city to celebrate. But it also has shown us what communities are all about,” said Roshan Nandwani, Head of Marketing and Commercial, AyalaLand Hospitality. “Cebu has gone through so much: 2 major quakes, a powerful storm. All in such a short time. We saw fear and uncertainty. But we also saw something stronger. We saw that sense of community come alive. Cebuanos take care of each other, people opening their homes, strangers offering help.”

The ceremonial lighting signaled the official start of Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s holiday celebrations, while the program placed equal attention on the stories and communities the hotel supports throughout the year.

One of the key moments of the event was the hotel’s presentation to its charity partners, Smile Train Philippines Foundation, Inc., and Gasa sa Gugma – Home for the Dying Destitutes. Smile Train Philippines supports families, volunteers, and medical professionals working to transform the lives of babies born with cleft lip and palate. Gasa sa Gugma, run by the Missionaries of Charity, provides care and dignity to the sick and destitute who have nowhere else to go.

“Christmas is most truly meaningful when we celebrate it by giving the light of love and kindness to those who need it most, especially nowadays. And what has happened the past 2 months. To those affected by the recent calamities, we hold you close in our thoughts and in our hearts,” said Seda Ayala Center Cebu General Manager Gwen Dela Cruz. “We are sending you love, strength, and peace during this most difficult time. May the light of the Christmas bring comfort to your hearts and hope for brighter days ahead.”

By placing these partners and messages of solidarity at the center of the program, Seda Ayala Center Cebu highlighted its continuing commitment to social responsibility and inclusive care. The evening echoed a shared resolve to support communities that have faced recent challenges while keeping hope and compassion at the core of the celebration.

Beyond the ceremony, the hotel unveiled an array of holiday offerings designed for families and groups who plan to celebrate at home or in the city. The lineup includes Food Platters for easy gatherings, as well as a selection of Cakes, Pastries, and Ham that can serve as centerpieces for Christmas and New Year tables. These offerings give guests the option to bring Seda’s brand of hospitality into their homes, whether for intimate family dinners or larger celebrations.

Throughout the evening, business partners and media guests had the chance to reconnect with hotel representatives and each other, reflecting on the year and looking ahead to the busy festive weeks to come. For hotel staff, the event served as both a celebration and a reminder of their role in creating meaningful experiences for guests and communities alike.

For guests who wish to share in Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s holiday spirit, visit their Facebook page @SedaAyalaCenterCebu. For bookings, visit the hotel’s website at Seda Ayala Center Cebu.