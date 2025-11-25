Harry Roque denies arrest rumors, shows plane ticket to Austria

Screengrab video from Harry Roque Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied reports that he was arrested by the Dutch authorities following the cancellation of his passport by the Pasig Court.

Screenshot of the plane ticket shown by former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on his Facebook page

This came after some news outfits reported on the same day that he was arrested in his residence in The Netherlands.

In a Facebook post, Roque showed a picture of a plane ticket taken on what seemed to be inside an airplane.

READ: Harry Roque to seek reconsideration of passport cancellation

READ: Pasig court cancels passports of Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong

“There is no truth to the rumors that I have been arrested. I have a scheduled flight to Vienna, Austria today, November 25,” Roque said in a Facebook post.

Roque on Monday said that he will file a motion to ask the court to reconsider the cancellation of his passport. He said that he still has 15 days to appeal the this decision as “the court’s reasoning is wrong.”

READ: PH seeks Interpol red notice vs Harry Roque

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court has cancelled the passports of Roque and Cassandra Ong over a human trafficking case for alleged links to the illegal operation of Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99 located in Porac, Pampanga.

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