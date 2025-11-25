Mandaue doctors flag 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis

Floodwaters are a primary source of the bacteria that cause leptospirosis | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has recorded at least 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis following typhoon Tino, city health officials said.

The cases were identified through hospital surveillance, said Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, city health officer.

All patients are alive and hospitalized.

The cases remain classified as suspected pending confirmatory tests from the health department’s Central Visayas Regional Office.

READ: Leptospirosis in Cebu soar to 117 cases, 7 deaths, post-Tino

Testing precedes diagnosis

Catulong explained that the cases are considered suspect because the symptoms of leptospirosis can resemble those of other illnesses.

Confirmatory testing by the Department of Health is required before the cases can be officially classified.

“When we say suspect, a case shows symptoms of leptospirosis based on a doctor’s clinical assessment but especially in its early stages, the symptoms are the same as those of other diseases,” Catulong she said in Cebuano.

“So, we really need tests to diagnose a patient with leptospirosis.”

What causes leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is caused by exposure to animal urine or water and soil that have been contaminated by Leptospira bacteria.

Symptoms can include high fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, vomiting, and red eyes, and some people may develop jaundice or a rash.

The suspected infections were mostly detected among residents who were exposed to floodwaters in the wake of typhoons in November.

Catulong is urging everyone who came into contact with floodwaters to seek medical consultation immediately.

She said that the city health office has enough medicine, including doxycycline, for preventive treatment.

Early detection helps

Residents, Catulong said, are advised to consult health professionals even if they have already taken the medication.

The city health office has been providing residents with post-disaster services, particularly in evacuation centers. These include medical consultations, leptospirosis prophylaxis, water and sanitation hygiene, nutrition programs, and mental health services.

Health officers also offer clean drinking water, ensure functional sanitation facilities and proper waste disposal, and distribute vitamins and nutritious supplements to children to prevent malnutrition.

Dr. Catulong emphasized that avoiding floodwaters remains the most effective way to avoid leptospirosis, but medical consultation is available for those who have been exposed to the disease-causing germs.

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