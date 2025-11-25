33rd Cebu City Olympics set to resume after typhoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 33rd Cebu City Olympics will resume on Wednesday, November 26, across various venues in the city.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City office announced the restart through its official “DepEd Tayo Cebu City” Facebook page on Tuesday, November 25.

The update comes after Tropical Depression Verbena passed through Cebu and parts of the Visayas early Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and moderate winds but causing far less damage compared to the impact of Typhoon Tino on November 4.

Organizers from DepEd Cebu City earlier postponed Monday’s events as a precaution ahead of the storm, even though most competitions were scheduled indoors.

READ: 33rd Cebu City Olympics: Games postponed due to TD Verbena

As of November 25, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters remain on top of the partial official medal tally. The Webmasters have collected 13 gold medals — 11 of which came from athletics — along with eight silvers and four bronzes.

The San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors hold second place with a 5-8-8 gold-silver-bronze haul.

Unit 9, represented by Abellana National School (ANS), is in third with a 5-5-7 tally, while Unit 5 follows in fourth with a 2-1-1 showing.

In the elementary division, the race remains tight among four units. Unit 2 leads with a 4-4-8 count, followed closely by Unit 4 with a 4-3-5 haul. Unit 1 (4-2-2) and Unit 3 (4-2-0) remain within striking distance.

The medal-rich athletics competition wraps up tomorrow at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval. Meanwhile, swimming — another key source of medals — begins at the adjacent CCSC pool.

Seven sports disciplines at SM Seaside City Cebu are also set to resume on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: UC Webmasters sizzle with 11 golds in Cebu City Olympics athletics tilt

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