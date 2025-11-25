PMI, Suganob eye February win for a shot at boxing world title

Boxer Regie Suganob (left) in action in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” event in Bohol on Saturday, November 22, 2025. | CDN Photo/Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions is targeting a February return for Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob after he outclassed Tanzanian champion Mchanja Yohana last Saturday, November 22, in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

In the post-fight interview, promoter Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot said they are working on bringing another highly ranked opponent to Bohol early next year.

“Magsaka gyud atong quality sa opponents nga atong gipilian. Mga Latino ni atong gipilian para ni Regie. Supposedly mao man unta atong duwa karon, pero nagka problema kay suspended siya, ang usa kay naay kaso, so dili pa siya makalarga (We will raise the quality of opponents we choose. We’re choosing from among some Latino fighters for Regie. He was supposed to fight a Latino today but one possible opponent had been suspended and another couldn’t travel because of a case),” Podot said.

READ: Suganob dominates Tanzanian foe in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 23’ main event

Another top-rated fighter for Suganob in February

He added that they expect either a Latino contender or another top-rated fighter in February, in line with instructions from the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to chart a clearer path toward a world title shot for Suganob. Yohana is a WBO Global flyweight champion.

Podot pointed out that Rene “Chulo” Santiago, who won the WBO junior flyweight championship in March 2025, has a unification bout coming up next year against another world champion.

“So moduwa mi ug usa pa ka world-rated fighter karong February para maka-request mi ug interim by June. Among gisunod ang personal email sa WBO president diin naa ang instruction para makaduwa si Regie ug world title puhon (So, we will go up against a world-rated fighter in February to request an interim championship match in June. We followed the instructions personally emailed by the WBO president so that Regie can fight for a world title soon),” Podot said.

‘The Filipino Phenom’ aims for the top five

Aside from the WBO path, PMI is also considering a push in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) rankings, where Suganob currently sits at No. 11 and is expected to climb higher before year-end.

A win in February 2026 could place him inside the top five and in position for a possible title eliminator.

“Kung tan-awon nimo, ang daog ni Regie karon, expected sad siya mosaka sa IBF. Nindot ang IBF kay duha ka places ang isaka. Inig February ana, sure ko mas duol ta sa world title eliminator (If you look at it, Regie’s win now also means that he is expected to rise in the IBF. A good thing about the IBF is that a fighter moves up by two places. So this February, I’m sure Regie will be closer to a world title eliminator),” Podot said.

The promoter expressed full satisfaction with how Suganob handled Yohana in their 10-round non-title fight. Suganob showed no signs of rust and boxed sharply on the way to a lopsided 99-91 sweep on all three cards.

Suganob also rising in the WBC

“Frustrated si Regie kay gusto gyud niya tumbahon, pero naluoy siya sa African. Ako siya giingnan nga ayaw sa kaluoy, anha na after sa duwa. Anyway, daog ra among gipangita, ug at least among goal para 2025 nakuha namo. Early 2026, moduwa gyud ta (Regie was frustrated because he wanted a knockout, but he felt sorry for the African. I told him to save his pity for after the game. Anyway, we just wanted a win and we have achieved our goal for 2025. In early 2026, we’ll definitely fight),” he added.

Suganob is also ranked No. 9 in the World Boxing Council (WBC), a position likely to improve following his latest win. The road ahead may be long, but PMI believes patience and Suganob’s growing momentum will bring him closer to the world championship stage.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP