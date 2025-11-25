Itutulay ang Tulong: M Lhuillier Bridging Help and Hope to the Victims of Bogo City Earthquake and Cebu Typhoon Tino 

One after another: Cebu’s Double Calamity

The resilience of the Cebuano spirit has been tested by back-to-back disasters. Northern Cebu, particularly Bogo City, was still reeling from the devastating impact of a powerful earthquake when the Visayas region was subsequently battered by the fierce winds and torrential rains of Typhoon Tino. Homes were leveled, livelihoods were swept away, and entire communities were left in desperate need of immediate assistance and a clear path to recovery.

M Lhuillier and the ML Cares Foundation stand in solidarity with the people of Cebu, reaffirming that they will remain a steady source of support as the province works to rebuild, recover, and rise stronger than before.

In the face of this overwhelming challenge, M Lhuillier Financial Services, through its corporate social responsibility arm, the ML Cares Foundation, swiftly mobilized to ensure that help reached those who needed it most, embodying its commitment to its mantra: “Itutulay ang Tulong” (Bridging the Help).

Reaching Ground Zero: Relief in Northern Cebu

Following the seismic shock that centered near Bogo City last September 30, 2025, the damage to infrastructure and the displacement of families were extensive. M Lhuillier recognized the urgency of the situation and focused its initial response on providing tangible relief to the hardest-hit areas.

The ML Cares Foundation’s “Itutulay ang Tulong” initiative in Northern Cebu was a direct response to the plight of the earthquake victims. Deploying its extensive network of branches and dedicated personnel, the foundation delivered essential aid to families struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their homes and stability. The relief efforts focused on providing basic necessities, including:

● Food Packs: Ensuring families had sustenance during the immediate aftermath.

● Essential Supplies: Kits containing water, blankets, tents, tarpaulins and other critical non-food items.

The efforts were a testament to M Lhuillier’s dedication to the communities it serves, utilizing its logistical backbone—often relied upon for financial transactions—to transport and distribute much-needed goods across affected towns.

A Second Wave of Aid: Responding to Typhoon Tino

As communities worked to clear the rubble from the earthquake, Typhoon Tino brought a new wave of destruction, causing widespread flooding in Cebu City and neighboring towns. The dual nature of the calamity required a sustained and flexible response.

The ML Cares Foundation pivoted its strategy to address the compounding needs created by the typhoon. While the earthquake required support for structural damage, Typhoon Tino survivors urgently needed shelter, clean water, and assistance with water-damaged belongings.

By coordinating with local government units and community leaders, M Lhuillier was able to:

● Provide Immediate Shelter Support: Assisting displaced families seeking refuge in evacuation centers.

● Distribute Post-Typhoon Essentials: Supplying clean water, hygiene kits, and materials to begin the cleanup and repair process.

This continuous flow of support demonstrates the foundation’s long-term vision, moving beyond immediate handouts to partner with communities on the long road to recovery.

More Than Financial Services: The Core of ML Cares

The response to the Bogo earthquake and Typhoon Tino highlights the core mission of the ML Cares Foundation: to improve the quality of life for Filipinos by actively participating in community development and philanthropy.

For M Lhuillier, “Itutulay ang Tulong” is more than just a tagline; it is the active commitment of a company and its employees to serve as a bridge of assistance and hope. In times of crisis, the company leveraged its vast network—the very branches that process remittances and financial services—to become hubs for generosity and centers for distributing relief. This initiative shows that corporate success is ultimately linked to the collective strength and well-being of the Filipino community.

M Lhuillier and the ML Cares Foundation stand in solidarity with the people of Cebu, reaffirming that they will remain a steady source of support as the province works to rebuild, recover, and rise stronger than before.