Sandro Marcos denies P50-B insertions, says Zaldy Co part of destab

NO INSERTIONS. House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos on Tuesday, November 25, denied the allegations by former Ako Bicol party-list congressman Zaldy Co that he illegally inserted some P50 billion in the national budget for 2022 to 2025. (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos on Tuesday said he has nothing to do with illegal budget insertions worth P50 billion as alleged by resigned party-list congressman Zaldy Co.

In a statement, Marcos said Co’s accusation is “as fantastical as they are false.”

“Anyone can sit in front of a camera abroad and spew lies,” the eldest son of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said.

READ: Zaldy Co tags Rep. Sandro Marcos in P50 B budget insertions

READ: Sandro Marcos disputes Co, says ex-solon struck deal with destabilizers

Co, who is facing charges in connection with alleged corruption involving government flood control projects, made the accusation against Marcos in another short video released Tuesday.

Marcos made insertions in the 2023 to 2025 national budget, according to the former Ako Bicol representative.

In response, Marcos said Co is just stirring up political chaos “in the hope of escaping his own legal troubles.”

“Gusto niyang pabagsakin ang kasalukuyang administrasyon para ma-abswelto siya sa kanyang mga krimen (He wants to overthrow the present administration to get him absolved from his crimes),” he said.

Sandro Marcos added that information from the intelligence community suggests that Co has already struck a deal with those who stand to benefit from such a change in administration.

“Congress is a collegial body and decisions are made through a process of election. Zaldy Co was removed as appropriations chairman because members caught wind of his insatiable greed and corruption,” the presidential son said.

He urged the public not to consider Co as a “truth crusader.”

“Siya po ay isang kriminal na umiiwas sa hustisya. Huwag po tayong magpabudol sa kanya (He is a criminal trying to evade justice. Let us not be fooled by him),” Sandro Marcos said. (PNA)

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