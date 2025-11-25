Kim Chiu on viral Gerald Anderson clip: ‘Nakakaloka yung relapse’

Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson reunite, sparking fans’ “Kimerald relapse.” | Screen grabbed from Star Magic YouTube

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu addressed the sudden wave of nostalgia that flooded social media.

This came after her brief reunion with Gerald Anderson at the Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday, November 23.

On X (formerly Twitter), Chiu expressed surprise at how quickly fans reignited the “Kimerald” craze after the reunion.

The post drew wide attention, sparking discussions about the pair’s past onscreen and offscreen relationship.

Short interaction revives Kimerald memories

Chiu and Anderson were honored as Star Magic Loyalty Awardees for 2025, celebrating 20 years with the agency.

During the group photo session, Anderson approached Chiu to greet her, leaning in for a beso (peck on the cheek).

Though partly blocked on camera, the brief exchange quickly sparked online reactions and circulated widely.

The two, known collectively by the portmanteau and couple name “Kimerald”, rose to fame after appearing together in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition” in 2006.

They starred in TV series and films, becoming a top love team of the late 2000s.

Fans quickly referenced their past, with many expressing surprise — and amusement — at seeing the pair in one frame again after years of pursuing separate careers and personal lives.

Fans weigh in on the viral moment

The brief reunion between Chiu and Anderson sparked social media discussion, with fans recalling their past and praising their professionalism.

Some noted that Anderson’s friendly gesture toward Chiu appeared courteous, rather than romantic.

As one netizen commented, “I think nagshow lang si Ge ng courtesy sa kanya (I think Gerald was just showing courtesy to her.)… For me it’s just courtesy and respect.”

Others reflected on the pair’s legacy as one of the country’s most memorable love teams.

A fan wrote, “1st ever loveteam na kinababaliwan ko (The first ever love team I went crazy over) — KIMERALD.”

‘The Kimerald relapse’

Even a brief interaction revived fond memories, and Chiu’s playful X post about the “Kimerald relapse” amplified the excitement.

As one netizen put it, “One movie please, miss ko din sila kung di ka lang playboy Gerald (One movie please, I also miss them. If only you weren’t such a playboy, Gerald).”

The brief encounter quickly became a trending moment in Philippine showbiz, driven by fans’ reactions and Chiu’s viral post.