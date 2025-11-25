Carcar City man drowns after fishing by river in Verbena’s wake

Carcar City | CDN Digital infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old man drowned to death in Carcar City after he went fishing by the mouth of a river amid tropical depression Verbena.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

The victim was allegedly fishing using a push net in Barangay Ocaña around 9 a.m. when the water suddenly rose and swept him away.

Another 18-year-old man, who had accompanied the victim, survived the incident.

READ: Cyclone signal lifted, in-campus classes to resume in Cebu

Nellas River overflowed

At least five barangays in Carcar City were flooded as the tropical depression caused the Nellas River to overflow, the CDRRMO reported.

Mayor Patrick Barcenas, however, said the city evacuated around 400 individuals before Verbena hit Cebu.

These persons were living in flood-prone areas.

READ: Verbena makes landfall in Talisay early Tuesday morning, floods Carcar

Zero cyclone casualty

There was no casualty reported among the flooded communities, Barcenas said.

Evacuated residents, as of this writing, have already returned to their homes.

“We have allowed them to go home,” Barcenas said. “But we will help them clean their houses and provide them with food.”

READ: Thousands of Mandaue families set to go home as Verbena leaves

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