CESAFI: UV Baby Lancers nose out USJ-R Jaguar Cubs

AJ Ejurango floats in the air for a tough shot. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers secured a 67-59 victory over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 25, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved UV’s record to 3-4, putting them in ninth place, while USJ-R dropped to 3-6, settling at eighth in the standings.

READ: UV Baby Lancers overwhelm Benedicto in Cesafi season debut

AJ Ejurango led the Baby Lancers with a dominant double-double, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, one steal, and one assist. Clint Paglinawan also delivered a strong performance with 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist.

For the Jaguar Cubs, John Caresosa tallied 16 points, while Clyve Antig added 12.

The game featured seven lead changes and five ties before UV gradually pulled ahead, establishing a 42-36 lead early in the second half. USJ-R struggled to close the gap as UV extended its advantage to as much as 10 points, 58-48, in the final period and held on until the final buzzer.

READ: UC Webmasters sizzle with 11 golds in Cebu City Olympics athletics tilt

UV effectively used its size advantage, outscoring USJ-R in the paint, 44-24, and getting 34 points from its bench compared to the Jaguars’ 22.

The Baby Lancers will next face their rivals, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, on Friday, November 28, while USJ-R takes on the surging CIT-U Junior Wildcats on Sunday, November 30.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP