New atelier alert: The Fitting Room is a fitting glow-up for IA COCA

With only nine years in the fashion industry, Ia Coca certainly isn’t the oldest player in the game. But he has achieved more in less than a decade than most of his peers, from being a finalist in Zalora’s Stylefest PH in 2019, landing in top 8 in Brisbane Fashion Runway 2018, representing the Philippines in the 2017 World Fashion Week in Malaysia, and graduating top of his class at the Fashion Institute of Design and Arts in 2016, hailed as Designer of the Year. And that’s only after changing careers from medical technology.

Having dressed socialites, ambassadors, debutantes, and brides, Ia’s designs are coveted by the most discerning fashionistas.

And now at the cusp of his tenth year in fashion, he has made yet another milestone: the launch of his new atelier, the Fitting Room by Ia Coca, on the second floor of Tipolo Square in Mandaue City. Before then, Ia was operating out of his home in Barangay Ibabao, also in Mandaue, having turned the entire first floor into his studio, workshop, and storage area.

“That’s part of the reason I decided to open this studio, so I can finally display my pieces!” he quips. “It’s my personal philosophy that clothes need to be worn and seen, not kept in storage.”

And what a showcase his clothes now make in their new chicly minimalist home. Spread out over one hundred square meters of space divided into two areas, Ia Coca’s creations can now be appreciated in all their glory. One area serves as his studio, where clients can consult with him for bespoke creations amid a starkly decorated monochromatic space in black and chrome. As a lifelong fan of Schiapparelli, McQueen, and Westwood, his inspiration has shaped not only his fashions but also the interiors of the studio. The other area, noticeably lighter and airier, is reserved for rentals, from crispy tailored barongs to bouffant bridal gowns and even dressy casual pieces.

As a way to stay true to his vision and exacting taste, Ia took on the renovation, planning, and decorating of the studio by himself. “I had to redo the limewash on the walls three times, because I’ve never done it before and I just couldn’t get the texture I wanted!” he shares, recounting how six hours before the opening on November 16, 2025, he was still climbing up ladders to retouch the paint on the molding.

But for this venture, he’s teamed up with his sister and business partner, Hanna, who runs the operations of both studios. “She’s been such a great help, and this expansion would not have been possible without her.” And as for the old atelier, it’s now been turned into a workshop, where Ia’s team of 12 seamstresses, tailors, and finishers bring Ia’s fantastical dreams to life.

Having dressed socialites, ambassadors, debutantes, and brides, Ia’s designs are coveted by the most discerning fashionistas. And that’s what he intends to continue cultivating in his new atelier. “I want The Fitting Room to be the go-to place for chic couples and fashion forward dressers. I want it to become the place to be for bridal wear!” And with this brave and audacious declaration, one can see that Ia Coca was always meant to be at the helm of a fashion house, and not a laboratory.

The Fitting Room by IA COCA is located on the 2nd Floor of Tipolo Square in Mandaue City, the store is open Monday to Sunday from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Customers may contact them at 0956 390 1789 or visit their Facebook page.