Record-high DepEd budget for 2026 includes repair of disaster-hit classrooms

A public school in Tacloban City. Clearing operations in more than 4,200 disaster-hit schools are part of the education department’s budget for 2026, pegged at a record-high ₱1.044 trillion. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Tuesday highlighted how the highest education budget in the country’s history signals support for the ongoing reforms in the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Senate has reinforced a ₱1.044 trillion budget for the DepEd in 2026, which represents an increase of more than ₱77 billion from the budget the House of Representatives (HOR) had approved.This includes an allocation for clearing operations in 4,227 schools affected by this year’s disasters, which have included floods and earthquakes in multiple cities.

Making schools ready for the future

Once enacted, the budget will help “accelerate” reforms to enhance the quality of learning and promote accountability and being ready for the future, Angara said in a statement.

“Every peso added to the budget is a vote of confidence in our direction,” Angara said.

“It signals that Congress and the people expect us to deliver — and we intend to meet that expectation with transparency, urgency, and integrity.”

Among the programs that received an increase in budget support are textbook and learning materials, school-based feeding, disaster response and school safety systems, school infrastructure funds, an expanded workforce, and increased benefits for teachers, as well as the ARAL learning recovery program.

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School-based feeding programs

Under the Senate’s approved budget, allocations were more than doubled to ₱29.29 billion from ₱11.16 billion to produce over 79 million learning materials and expand reading materials for early grade levels, according to the DepEd.

The school-based feeding program’s budget was pegged at ₱28.66 billion to serve 4.49 million Kinder to Grade 1 learners, as well as severely wasted and wasted students from Grades 2 to 6.

To finance disaster response, the Senate increased the budget to ₱3.77 billion from ₱665 million in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) to cover the emergency operations center, add more micro weather stations, temporary learning spaces, and pay for clearing operations of about 4,227 affected schools.

More than 11,800 classrooms to fix

Besides these, the infrastructure allocation also grew to ₱85.41 billion from ₱28.06 billion to help address classroom backlogs by building 25,527 new classrooms and fixing 11,886 rooms.

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The increased budget also covers 323,916 new teaching items, 6,000 school principal items, 10,000 Administrative Officer II positions, and 5,000 Project Development Officer I posts, alongside increased benefits.

“The expanded budget gives us the room to fix what needs fixing. It also reflects the confidence placed in the reforms we are pushing forward—and we intend to justify that confidence with clear results,” Angara said.

Other programs with boosted fund allocations are the Last Mile Schools Program, Human Resource Development, Alternative Learning System, Electrification of Schools, Indigenous Peoples Education, Special Needs Education, and the Madrasah Education Program. (PNA)

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