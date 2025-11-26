Banned firecrackers: ‘Discayas,’ Zaldy Co,’ ‘Senator Imee’ join list

THE BANNED LIST. Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Manuel Lukban Jr. is shown here in December 2024 with the list of banned fireworks, many of which were named after strong typhoons that year. This year, the list of illegal firecrackers included some of 2025’s newsmakers and strong typhoons. — CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE

BOCAUE BULACAN — “Curlee and Sarah Discaya,” “Zaldy Co,” “Senator Imee,” “Tino” and “Uwan” are the latest of firecrackers that factories here are reportedly churning for the holiday season. These come after the “super Lolo” and “triangulo” of past Christmas and New Year’s eve revelries.

Police in Bulacan, however, are not taking any chances as they also intensified their crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturers, focusing on those producing dangerously potent explosives with catchy names.

READ: 3 weeks after Tino: 44 still missing in Cebu, search continues

“Whatever they call these firecrackers, they remain illegal. Manufacturers will be arrested, charged, and their products confiscated and destroyed,” Bulacan police director Col. Angel Garcillano told the Inquirer.

All police chiefs in the province has also been ordered by Garcillano in the province to confiscate illegal firecrackers ahead of the holiday season.

READ: Dizon: Zaldy Co, Discayas first to face accountability in flood scandal

Key figures in flood mess

Citing reports that reached his office, he said factories were concocting firecrackers after central figures in the flood control mess, such as the Discaya couple and Co, and controversial presidential sister Senator Imee Marcos, as well as powerful storms Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) and Uwan (Fung-wong) that devastated parts of the country and killed more than 200 people. And then of course, there’s “Lolong,” after the world’s largest crocodile in captivity.

The Discayas and Co have been identified as among the top 15 contractors who bagged P30 billion in flood control projects in the past three years. Co, who resigned as Ako Bicol party list representative, is facing an arrest warrant from the Sandiganbayan, along with 17 others for their alleged involvement in an anomalous flood control project in Mindoro.

Senator Marcos was recently in the spotlight after she claimed in a Nov. 17 rally of the Iglesia Ni Cristo in Manila that her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, were using drugs. Malacañang denied her allegations.

READ: ‘Goodbye Philippines,’ other firecrackers banned by Cebu City

Republic Act No. 7183 bans fireworks containing more than 0.2 grams, or roughly one-third teaspoon, of explosive chemicals. Most illegally manufactured products in Bulacan far exceed this limit.

In Norzagaray, police chief Col. Ismael Gauna recently filed charges against Dale Mark Valenzuela and Rickmar Aguinaldo of Tondo, Manila, after their unlicensed firecracker factory exploded last month, killing a worker and a child.

Last year, police turned over to Gov. Daniel Fernando and the Philippine National Police illegal firecrackers named after Typhoon “Cristine” (2024), Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (2013), Typhoon “Ulysses” (2020), along with long-banned items such as “Bin Laden” and “Kabasi.”

Warning

“We do not let illegal manufacturers slip through. We strictly implement the law. I urge our manufacturers not to engage in illegal production, because they will be apprehended,” Fernando said.

For decades, makers have branded illicit products after popular personalities—politicians, athletes, actors, and controversial figures—to boost sales as New Year’s Eve approaches. Among those frequently seized are “Goodbye Chismosa,” “Tuna,” “Piccolo,” and others.

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