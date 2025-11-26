Cebu City logs 93 leptospirosis cases, 17 deaths in 2025

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A surge in leptospirosis infections driven by months of heavy rains and severe flooding has pushed cases here to 93 this year.

Dr. Daisy Villa, Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) head, confirmed the figures, covering the period from January to October 28, 2025. She noted that the city recorded 17 deaths, although only two had been confirmed as leptospirosis, two classified as probable, and the rest as suspected.

“Daghan kaayo tag kaso og leptospirosis since January 2025 until October 28, 2025. Naa tay 93 ka cases… and naa tay 17 deaths,” Villa said.

(We have many cases of leptospirosis since January 2025 until October 28, 2025. We have 93 cases…and we have 17 deaths.)

READ: 3 weeks after Tino: 44 still missing in Cebu, search continues

She added that these numbers were tallied before Severe Tropical Storm Tino triggered widespread flooding in late October.

“After the Tino ang recorded is 4 cases — 1 confirmed, the rest suspected,” she said.

(After Tino, 4 cases are recorded — 1 confirmed, the rest suspected.)

Fatality rate slightly lower than 2024

Despite the high number of cases, Villa said the city’s fatality rate decreased to 18 percent this year, compared with 21 percent in 2024.

“Last year is 21 percent fatality rate because ang 8 deaths, 38 cases,” she said.

(Last year is 21 percent fatality rate because of the 8 deaths, 38 cases.)

READ: Leptospirosis in Cebu soar to 117 cases, 7 deaths, post-Tino

What caused the spike in cases

Villa said the spike was expected due to persistent rainfall throughout the year that caused prolonged flooding across multiple barangays.

“Ug imong tan-awon, sige man ug ulan since January — nisaka na ang case. Unya grabe man ang ulan karon, flooding grabe kaayo,” she said.

(If you look at it, rain has been happening since January — the cases increased. And the rains now are worse, the flooding is worse too.)

“Naay tendency nga musaka siya to alert stage, so niabot lang siya sa epidemic level (around) 32 weeks since January, July–August na siya. But karon niubos siya, wala ta kaabot sa alert level and wala ka-cause og epidemic,” she further said.

(There is a tendency that it would rise to alert state, so it only reached epidemic level (around) 32 weeks since January, that is July-August. But now it went down, we did not reach alert level and it did not cause an epidemic.)

READ: Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

CCHD: Avoid floodwater, wear proper boots

Villa urged residents to avoid wading through floodwater unless necessary.

“As much as possible, og pwede lang dili ta mutahak ang mga baha labi na walay angay gawason. Much better stay sa balay. If dili gyud malikayan, as much as possible we use botas nga taas-taas — dili tong pang-fashion — nga dili malapawan sa baha,” she said.

(As much as possible, we should not go out and wade through the flood waters if possible. It is much better to stay inside the house. If it could not be helped, as much as possible use boots that (cover) a higher part of the foot — not the one that is for fashion — one that won’t be underwater.)

She reiterated the need to seek early treatment at the first sign of symptoms.

“If naay gipamati — hilanat, sakit sa tiyan, labad sa ulo, pula ang mata, sige’g suka — labi na hilanat, as much as possible dili na huwaton, dili na kompynasa. Consulta dayon,” Villa stressed.

(If we fall ill — sick, stomach ache, headache, red eyes, experience vomiting — especially if you have a fever, as much as possible, let’s not wait, let us not be complacent. Consult (a doctor) immediately.)

READ: Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated immediately, DOH warns public

Prophylaxis still available for exposed residents

The CCHD continues to provide prophylaxis to residents and responders who have had open wounds or direct exposure to floodwater.

“If naay samad unya nakaadto sa baha, atong tagaan prophylaxis. So far naa pa tay sukod sa January, naa pa ta,” Villa said.

(If we have a wound and you have waded in the flood, we give it prophylaxis. So far we still have (medicine) since January, we still have those.)

READ: EXPLAINER: Leptospirosis kills, how to avoid it

Province also sees rising infections

The situation in Cebu City comes as the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) also reported a spike in leptospirosis cases and deaths across the province.

As of November 20, PHO logged 117 cases, with 106 already confirmed, while 11 patients remain hospitalized pending laboratory confirmation.

At least seven deaths were recorded between November 1 and 20, with most cases traced to Talisay City and Consolacion, areas heavily hit by flooding following recent storms.

Health officials said the increase was anticipated since new infections were emerging within the typical incubation period of the bacteria.

To curb infections, the Cebu Provincial Government has distributed more than 10,000 prophylaxis capsules to high-risk communities and first responders.

“We’ve been really aggressive in providing prophylaxis capsules to our first responders and local government units,” said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, the Capitol’s public health consultant.

Leptospirosis is caused by Leptospira bacteria, commonly found in the urine of infected animals such as rats, dogs, and cows. Symptoms typically appear five to 14 days after exposure and may include fever, headache, muscle pain, red eyes, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to organ failure and death.

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