Uy urges Cebuanos: Keep Christmas simple amid recent calamities

As we enter the holy season of Advent and draw closer to Christmas, Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy writes to the Cebuano faithful with a pastoral concern and a loving appeal. | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — After a year marked by earthquakes, typhoons, and widespread flooding, Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy is calling on Cebuanos to trade extravagance for empathy this Christmas.

He is urging families to celebrate with simplicity and compassion as many communities continue to rebuild.

Archbishop Uy, in a pastoral letter released by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, appealed for “a simple and meaningful Christmas” rooted in solidarity with families displaced or still recovering from calamities across the province.

“This year, after everything we have gone through — the earthquake in the north, the typhoon and flooding that affected so many families, the destruction of homes, chapels, and livelihoods — I am inviting all of us to celebrate Christmas in 2025 with greater simplicity, deeper compassion, and more intentional solidarity with the poor,” Uy wrote.

READ: Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

‘Christmas is not about extravagance’

Calling on parishes, religious communities, families, and institutions, Uy urged the faithful to avoid lavish displays and celebrations in favor of modest gatherings that highlight prayer, presence, and gratitude.

“Christmas is not about extravagance. It is not about noise, fireworks, or lavish food,” the archbishop stressed.

In his appeal, Uy encouraged Cebuanos to:

Avoid extravagant decorations and unnecessary expenses

Refrain from fireworks and loud, festive noise

Keep Christmas parties simple and free of wasteful food preparations

Set aside luxury shopping

Prioritize gratitude, prayer, and unity at home.

READ: Cotabato town to donate Christmas party funds to typhoon victims

Family, faith, and reconciliation

The archbishop also called on families to rediscover the spiritual core of the season, urging them to attend Misa de Gallo together, participate in Christmas Masses with gratitude, and spend meaningful time with loved ones.

He encouraged parents to “tell your children what Christmas really means,” reconcile with relatives or neighbors, and visit the sick or those in prison.

Saving to give hope

A key part of Uy’s appeal focuses on redirecting resources usually spent on extravagant festivities toward those in immediate need.

“Whatever we save from avoiding extravagance, I encourage you to share it with someone who needs it more,” he wrote, listing poor families, elderly neighbors, hungry children, earthquake victims, and typhoon survivors among those who could benefit from simple acts of generosity.

He said such gestures would “make the Baby Jesus smile,” reminding the faithful that the birth of Christ was marked by humility, not abundance.

“The Baby in the manger — the Child who owned nothing, the Child who was given only love — will be happiest when we celebrate His birthday with simplicity, sincerity, compassion, and solidarity with the poor,” Uy wrote.

‘The world needs a compassionate Christmas’

Uy concluded his message with a reminder of what he believed the country would need most this season.

“The world does not need a noisy Christmas. The world needs a compassionate one. The world needs a hopeful one. The world needs a Christ-centered one,” he said.“May our simple celebration this year bring deep joy to our homes, healing to our land, and true honor to the newborn King.”

Clergy alumni homecoming postponed

In a related update, the Organizing Team of the Clergy Alumni Homecoming of the Diocesan Seminaries of Cebu announced the postponement of its 2025 gathering to 2026, citing the need for priests to remain present and responsive to communities affected by recent calamities.

“With deep reverence and pastoral sensitivity, we wish to inform you that the Clergy Alumni Homecoming originally scheduled for November 2025 will be postponed to 2026,” the organizers said in a statement posted six days ago.

“These events call for our utmost concern and a swift, compassionate response. As clergy, we are summoned once more to be present among our people — not only in prayer but in concrete acts of solidarity and service.”

The team urged clergy members to embody the reminder often attributed to the late Pope Francis to be “shepherds bearing the smell of the sheep,” emphasizing that the postponement is not a cancellation but a redirection of energy “toward what is most urgent and meaningful.”

They added: “Let us continue to pray for those affected and to be channels of hope and healing in our respective ministries.”

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