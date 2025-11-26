Tomas Osmeña extends stay in US for post-surgery monitoring

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is extending his stay in the United States as doctors advised continued monitoring following two surgeries, saying he hopes to return to Cebu by early December.

In a message sent to CDN Digital, the 77-year-old presiding officer of the City Council confirmed that medical specialists had recommended that he would remain in the US longer than initially planned to ensure a stable recovery.

Tomas Osmeña to undergo two surgeries in US, away for a month

“The hospital needs to monitor my recovery and may need another extension for a check-up. I hope to return early December,” Osmeña said, adding that he has experienced “no complications with the treatments so far.”

Osmeña earlier told the local media that he would undergo two medical procedures abroad. One is an ear operation involving the attachment of a device to his skull, and the other is surgery for a hernia that requires follow-up assessments several weeks after the procedure.

Before his departure, the vice mayor explained that the hernia surgery alone necessitated a mandatory three-week post-operative check-up, making it impractical to travel back and forth.

“The hernia, they have to check me after three weeks. So that means I cannot just go back and forth after three weeks and stay here in the lab. I want to see how I can recover,” Osmeña said in a previous interview.

He previously estimated a November return, joking that while he planned to fly back by then, “I don’t know what year.”

Osmeña left Cebu on October 9 for his treatment.

Pepito designated acting vice mayor

With Osmeña away, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu City Field Office designated Councilor Winston Pepito as acting vice mayor from October 9 to November 22.

The designation was formalized through a memorandum issued on October 8, authorizing Pepito to perform the vice mayor’s duties during Osmeña’s medical leave.

READ: Winston Pepito is acting Cebu City vice mayor

Long history of medical procedures abroad

This is not the first time the former Cebu City mayor has sought medical care in the US.

In 2018, Osmeña underwent hernia surgery there, a condition that developed after the removal of his urinary bladder in 2008 following a cancer diagnosis. He later disclosed that he uses a urostomy bag and that the complex hernia had worsened over time.

“I have never hidden the fact that I had to fight urinary bladder cancer… Cancer and how it changes one’s life is not something I wish anyone would have to go through, but I promise you that I will not allow it to stop me from doing my duty,” he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

He also shared that he previously postponed medical trips in earlier years to prioritize city matters.

READ: No ‘ayuda’ seen for retiree with end-stage cancer

For this latest round of treatment, however, Osmeña said recovery must come first: “I want to see how I can recover.”

Despite being abroad, the vice mayor assured constituents and colleagues that he remains accessible online.

He had earlier noted that receiving SMS while in the US is costly, but he can still be contacted through the same mobile number on Viber.

Osmeña said he would provide updates on his condition as advised by his doctors, and once a firm return date would be confirmed.

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