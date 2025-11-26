TS Verbena continues to intensify as it moves away from PH

Track of Tropical Storm Verbena (PAGASA image)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone Verbena, which intensified into a tropical storm (TS) on Tuesday night, continues to intensify and could possibly reach the severe tropical storm category this afternoon, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Verbena packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

READ: Carcar City man drowns after fishing by river in Verbena’s wake

It was last tracked 130 km. west of Coron, Palawan, moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Gale-force winds will prevail across the Calamian Islands and the extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido and Taytay) where signal no. 2 is hoisted.

Strong winds will prevail in areas under signal no. 1: Occidental Mindoro and the northern and central portions of Palawan (Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa City), including Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands.

READ: Verbena damages coastal homes, sinks fishing boats in Lapu-Lapu

PAGASA said Verbena and the northeast monsoon (amihan) would bring gusty conditions in most of Luzon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Negros Occidental.

Gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboard of southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is forecast to pass north of Kalayaan Islands within the day.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)

READ: TS Verbena intensifies over WPS; Signal No. 2 in parts of Palawan

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