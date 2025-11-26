6 Years, 6 Hands: Celebrating the Heart Behind Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown commemorated its 6th anniversary on November 12, 2025, celebrating not only a milestone year but also the community that has supported the hotel since its inception. The occasion was made meaningful with moments of reflection, gratitude, and unity.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown continues to embrace its role in the community, celebrating milestones and standing strong with the people of Cebu.

Grounded in taste, tradition, and togetherness

The celebration opened with a solemn Eucharistic Mass, honoring the blessings and triumphs that shaped the hotel’s six-year journey. Followed by an intimate lunch brought together by Executive Chefs Christian “Kit” Carpio of Savoy Manila, Vincent Yves Cabahug of Savoy Boracay, and Coke Semblante of Savoy Mactan. Each dish paid tribute to their regional culinary heritage, creating a plethora of flavors that showcased the depth of Filipino gastronomy.

This three-course meal featured ingredients that are sourced from their respective regions, boasting their signature culinary dishes served in their hotels.

This year’s theme, “6 Years and 6 Hands,” highlighted the skilled hands of Executive Chefs Christian “Kit” Carpio, Vincent Yves Cabahug, and Coke Semblante, who continue to nurture and elevate the hotel’s dining experiences. These hands have shaped Savoy Hotel Mactan into the warm and welcoming destination it is today.

A celebration of resilience and community

In the wake of recent calamities that tested the resilience of Cebuano communities, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown chose to celebrate its anniversary with sensitivity and solidarity. Rather than holding grand festivities, the hotel marked the occasion with respect for the victims affected by the recent disasters, reaffirming its commitment to the community it serves.

As it steps confidently into another year, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown continues to embrace its role in the community. Celebrating milestones, uplifting local traditions, and standing strong with the people of Cebu