Ayala Malls Central Bloc presents Fan Nights: CARATs’ Winter Wish

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is bringing warmth to the chilly season with a special celebration made just for Carats!

Carats’ Winter Wish is happening on November 29, 2025, from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center.

Get ready to step into a cosy, fandom-filled escape where SEVENTEEN’s charm takes center stage—from photo spots that spark your inner creative to activities that let you share the season’s joy with fellow Carats. This November, fans are invited to gather for an unforgettable evening shared love for their favorite group.

Happening on November 29, 2025, from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center, Carats’ Winter Wish is an experience filled with festive activities, fan interactions, and immersive moments dedicated to the love of all things Seventeen!

Whether you’re looking to meet fellow fans, enjoy performances, participate in interactive booths, or simply spend the afternoon celebrating what you love, this Ayala Central Bloc Fan Night is set to be a highlight of the season for Carats!