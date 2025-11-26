Ayala Malls Central Bloc presents Fan Nights: CONNECT: The ENGENE Revelry

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is all set to welcome Engenes once again as CONNECT: The Engene Revelry returns for its third year.

Another memorable Fan Night is happening at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Created especially for fans of Enhypen, this year’s gathering brings a fun, high-energy celebration that showcases the fandom’s creativity and strong sense of community.

The event takes place on November 30, 2025, from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Activity Center, with free admission for everyone. Fans can enjoy interactive segments, themed photo spots, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow Engenes, all brought to life with the group’s signature vibe.

For three years now, CONNECT: The Engene Revelry has been a space where fans can come together, share their love for ENHYPEN, and build lasting friendships within the fandom. Each year, this event becomes a warm reminder of how powerful fandom communities can be: a place where strangers turn into friends, where excitement feels collective, and where every cheer, chant, and moment of kilig is amplified because you’re experiencing it together.

Engenes, get ready to gather, connect, and celebrate, because another memorable Fan Night is happening at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.