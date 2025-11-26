Maribago Grill and Pizzeria Playa Celebrate a Cebuano Christmas of Hope

In times when darkness persists, light shines through to give hope. Maribago Grill and Pizzeria ushered in the holiday season with a warm and heartfelt celebration as they lit their first-ever Cebuano-inspired Christmas tree on November 18, 2025 to illuminate a Christmas of renewal, hope, and kindness.

Maribago Grill and Pizzeria Playa’s “Maribagong Pasko” celebrates not just the joy of the season, but also the strength, unity, and generosity of the community they serve.

Shining light on hope

The capiz ball lantern tree was more than just a holiday decoration, it was a beacon of hope and resilience. Inspired by the recent calamities that struck Cebu; Typhoon Tino and the devastating earthquake, Chef Jan Rodriguez, co-owner of Pizzeria Playa, emphasized that “the tree symbolized life, light, and hope.” The tree-lighting ceremony was led by Chef Jan Rodriguez, co-owner of Pizzeria Playa; Jhoanna Pay-Aparri, co-owner of Playa and owner of Maibago Grill; Lucille Beatingo, life coach at the Bread of Life; along with their families, staff, and close stakeholders.

The lighting was followed by a ‘Pista sa Nayon’ inspired dinner, where guests came together to celebrate an evening of gratitude over food. Specialty dishes and signature beverages from Maribago Grill and Pizzeria Playa were served, making everyone savor the moment and share in the joy of this momentous occasion.

The spirit of community in Christmas

The celebration also underscored Maribago Grill and Pizzeria Playa’s commitment to giving back. Through the Bread of Hope, led by Life Coach Lucille Beatingo, the restaurants extended relief and rescue efforts to communities affected by recent calamities. This initiative reflects their long-standing dedication to supporting those in need following 2021’s Typhoon Odette, which destroyed Maribago Grill, they provided aid through the Bread of Life to impacted communities.

Life Coach Lucille Beatingo recounted the Bread of Life’s rescue missions during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino and the earthquake in Cebu, highlighting the tireless efforts to bring help and hope to affected families.

This year’s Christmas tree lighting stands as a testament to the enduring camaraderie and resilience of the Cebuanos. It serves as a poignant reminder that amid challenges, no one stands alone and that even in the darkest times, hope can shine brightly.

Maribago Grill and Pizzeria Playa’s “Maribagong Pasko” celebrates not just the joy of the season, but also the strength, unity, and generosity of the community they serve.