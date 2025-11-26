Metro Retail Stores Group welcomes the holidays with heartfelt Christmas tree lighting

The holiday season officially sparkled to life as the Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) kicked off Christmas with its annual tree lighting ceremony, held on November 22 at the Activity Center of The Metro Store, Ayala Center Cebu. The festive gathering drew shoppers, partners, and the Metro community together for an evening of light, warmth, and shared celebration.

As the Christmas tree lights up the nights ahead, Metro encourages everyone to “keep caring and keep believing” in the good that communities can create together.

Gathered under the glow of Metro’s towering Christmas tree, guests and partners witnessed a celebration that went beyond the usual festive lights. MRSGI President and COO Joselito “Jelo” Orense led the ceremony, sharing a heartfelt message that centered on gratitude, resilience, and the power of community.

Orense highlighted the significance of the “wishes” placed on the tree—notes written by customers, families, and employees. More than holiday decor, these wishes symbolize the dreams, hopes, and shared values that bring the Metro community together each year.

He also reaffirmed Metro’s commitment to its core belief that “commerce is community”—a reminder that the company’s spaces are meant to be places where people feel seen, supported, and celebrated.

Beyond the glittering lights and festive décor, the event served as a reflection of Metro’s deeper mission: to spread joy, foster connection, and create meaningful shared experiences throughout the season. As the Christmas tree lights up the nights ahead, Metro encourages everyone to “keep caring and keep believing” in the good that communities can create together.

The celebration marks the beginning of a season filled with hope, generosity, and togetherness—values that Metro continues to champion across its stores and campaigns.