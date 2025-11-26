Daikin makes your Holiday cooler!

The holiday season just got cooler as Daikin Philippines brings comfort and joy into Filipino homes with its exciting “Preskong Pasko, Presyong Panalo” holiday promo.

With it’s reliable cooling solutions, you can make your home the perfect place to celebrate this Christmas.

From October 1 to December 31, 2025, customers can enjoy up to ₱8,000 in savings on the Daikin Amihan and receive an additional ₱1,000 Pluxee Gift Code with every purchase of participating Daikin split-type inverter air conditioners.

As families prepare to gather and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Daikin makes sure that every moment spent indoors is as refreshing and enjoyable as the holiday spirit itself. With its energy-efficient technology and powerful cooling performance, it continues to be the trusted brand for homes that value comfort, quality, and sustainability.

“The holidays are all about bringing families together in comfort and joy. Through this promo, we’re helping Filipinos make their homes even cooler and cozier this Christmas,” said Daikin PH spokesperson.

To take advantage of the promo, customers can purchase from any of Authorized Dealers and Mega Home Appliance Partners nationwide. A full list of dealers is available here: https://www.daikin.com.ph/dealers/.

After completing a purchase, customers simply need to submit their proof of purchase online to claim their ₱1,000 Pluxee Gift Code via this link: https://www.daikin.com.ph/…/preskongpaskopresyongpanalo/

With Daikin Philippines‘ reliable cooling solutions, you can make your home the perfect place to celebrate this Christmas — filled with comfort, savings, and happy memories that last beyond the season.