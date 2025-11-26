Expanding affordable care: The Hospital at Maayo and San Lucas Medical become RiteMed’s first hospital partners for the outpatient pharmacy program

Maayo Health Group, through its Cebu-based hospitals, The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) in Mandaue and San Lucas Medical (SLM) in Minglanilla, has taken another major step toward easing the financial and logistical burden on patients.

Through this strengthened partnership, THAM and SLM’s pharmacies are now more capable than ever of providing high-quality, accessible medicines.

By becoming RiteMed Philippines Incorporated’s first hospital partners in Cebu for the Outpatient Pharmacy Program, it solidifies it commitment to easing the burden on patients.

Available and affordable medicine

By partnering with RiteMed, a company under United Laboratories Inc. (Unilab) known for providing Filipinos with affordable, high-quality generic medicines for many years, THAM and SLM ensure that their hospital pharmacies remain consistently stocked with a reliable supply of budget-friendly medications.

Representatives from THAM, SLM, and RiteMed Philippines Incorporated gathered at the Maayo Hotel for the Memorandum of Agreement Signing Ceremony to formalize the partnership.

Key signatories present (from left to right) were: Dr. Faye Abigail Fortich (Chief of Hospital of San Lucas Medical), Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu (Medical Director and Chief Operating Officer of THAM), Mr. Nelson John Sancho (Manager, Grupong Tamang Alaga Market Development Team), and Mr. John Hamprey Del Corro (Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager of THAM).

This collaboration aims to address persistent patient concerns surrounding the affordability, availability, and quality of essential medicines. For many families, searching across multiple pharmacies for needed prescriptions—often time-consuming, stressful, and costly—adds an overwhelming burden to an already difficult health situation.

Mr. Sancho expressed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership and its potential impact: “We are very happy and lucky for THAM and SLM for partnering with RiteMed,” Mr. Sancho stated. “This program will benefit both the hospital and, most importantly, the patients of The Hospital at Maayo and San Lucas Medical. With this program, we encourage all patients to purchase their medicines within the hospital pharmacy. We can assure them that their medicines will be affordable and of high quality.”

Medicine access in times of need

The significance of this partnership becomes even more pronounced during times of crisis—including typhoons, seasonal illnesses, and endemic diseases like leptospirosis and influenza—when immediate access to reliable medication can be lifesaving.

Mr. Sancho further emphasized the importance of dependable supply: “It’s one of our goals to make sure that all the products or medicines needed by our customers will be available in the hospital pharmacies of The Hospital at Maayo and San Lucas Medical.”

Continuing excellence in holistic patient care

For patients seeking the comprehensive healthcare experience offered by both The Hospital at Maayo and San Lucas Medical—spanning dental, eye care, consultations, diagnostics, and more—the Outpatient Pharmacy Program ensures that the final step of securing essential medication is seamless, reliable, and affordable.

Through this strengthened partnership, The Hospital At Maayo and SLM’s pharmacies are now more capable than ever of providing high-quality, accessible medicines, reinforcing Maayo Health Group’s commitment to being a trusted partner in the community’s health journey.