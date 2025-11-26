2026: List of long weekends for the entire year

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year 2026 is shaping up to be a year best planned out.

Why?

Because in accordance the Proclamation No. 1006 from Malacañang, consisting the official list of regular and special non-working holidays, there are quite a number of long weekends everyone can enjoy.

READ: Noche Buena price guide: DTI releases guide for holiday shoppers

Ready?

Here is a guide to the confirmed long weekends in the Philippines for 2026, which you can use as the backbone for your story about those unforgettable days off:

Start the year with a four-day Holy Week break, running from April 2 to April 5. This long weekend includes Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

After Holy Week, the first half of the year brings two three-day weekends: the Labor Day break from May 1 to May 3 (Friday to Sunday) and the Independence Day break from June 12 to June 14 (also Friday to Sunday).

READ: LIST: 2026 regular holidays, special non-working days

The second half of the year provides three more three-day breaks: the Ninoy Aquino Day weekend, August 21 falls on a Friday and the National Heroes Day on August 31 falls on a Monday, and the Bonifacio Day on November 30 is on a Monday.

Meaning you get to plan out another trip on those dates, three days out of work? Yes!

Year-End Holiday Seasons

The year concludes with two automatic four-day breaks. The Christmas Break runs from December 24 to December 27.

Right after, the New Year’s Break from December 31, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

For those who live on the edge, strategic leave planning is the key.

Chinese New Year (Feb 17, Tue): Take Mon, Feb 16 off for a 4-day break (Feb 14-17).

Araw ng Kagitingan (Apr 9, Thu): Take Fri, Apr 10 off for a 4-day break (Apr 9-12).

Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Dec 8, Tue): Take Mon, Dec 7 off for a 4-day break (Dec 5-8).

Don’t forget the Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha holidays, which are announced later and may add two surprise long weekends to your character’s schedule!

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