LIST: Anti-corruption rallies across PH on Bonifacio Day, Nov. 30

Students of Pope St. John XXIII Seminary in Cebu City joined the Trillion Peso March against corruption on Sept. 21, 2025. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu is leading rallies throughout Sunday, Nov. 30. | CDN Digital photo by Jason Baguia

MANILA, Philippines — Various organizations outside Metro Manila are holding protest rallies against corruption on Sunday Nov. 30.

The Trillion Peso March Movement (TPMM) and the Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot (KBKK) or National Movement Against Corruption confirmed the activities in different regions across the country.

In separate messages to reporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, the groups identified the following areas outside Metro Manila that will have anti-corruption rallies on Nov. 30:

ILOCOS REGION

Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, Dagupan, Pangasinan — protest at 5:30 p.m.

San Fernando, La Union — prayer rally of parishes

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Baguio City, Benguet — protest in Lake Drive, Burnham Park at 8 a.m.

CENTRAL LUZON

Iba, ZambalesMalolos, Bulacan

CALABARZON

Taytay, Rizal

San Pablo, Laguna — protest organized by Southern Tagalog Secretariat for Social Action

Calamba, Laguna — protest in Calamba Crossing at 2 p.m.

Lipa, Batangas — tolling of bells in parishes, homily against corruption

MIMAROPA

Puerto Princesa, Palawan — protest organized by Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

BICOL REGION

Naga City, Camarines Sur — protest in Plaza Rizal at 2 p.m.

Legazpi City, Albay — march from Plaza Quince Martires, Mass at Redemptorist Church, march to Pinaglabanan Monument

WESTERN VISAYAS

Jaro, Iloilo — march and rally at 1 p.m.

Panay, Capiz — Archdiocese of Capiz prayer rally for good governance, Mass, and candle lighting

Roxas City, Capiz — protest in Plaza Bandstand at 1 p.m.

San Jose, Antique — prayer and protest rally in Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park at 9 a.m.

Kalibo, Aklan — protest in Pastrana Park at 1 p.m.

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu City, Cebu — March from Fuente Osmeña to Metro Colon, Mass at Sto. Niño Shrine, march to Fuente Osmeña

Talibon, Bohol — diocesan-wide penitential walk and candle lighting

READ: Trillion Peso March: 700 join Cebu’s anti-corruption rally; 400 cops deployed

NEGROS ISLAND REGION

Bacolod, Negros Occidental — protest at Bacolod City Charter Anniversary Monument at 1 p.m.

San Carlos, Negros Occidental — Diocese of San Carlos prayer rally

EASTERN VISAYAS

Tacloban, Leyte — Protest in McDiola (downtown area in Tacloban) at 10:30 a.m.

DAVAO REGION

Davao City, Davao del Sur — protest in Davao Freedom Park at 1 p.m.

SOCCKSKARGEN

General Santos City, South Cotabato — Diocese of Marbel protest at 2:30 p.m.

READ: ‘Baha sa Luneta 2.0′ anti-corruption rally set for Nov. 30

For transparency, accountability

The mass actions call for transparency and accountability amidst the supposed misuse of government funds in infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the form of flood-control projects.

Two major mass actions are also expected in Metro Manila on Nov. 30, Bonifacio Day.

The TPMM is set to hold its second major rally at the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue People Power Monument in Quezon City. The KBKK will hold ‘Baha sa Luneta 2.0’ at Luneta Park in Manila.

Both groups organized similar actions against corruption last Sept. 21, coinciding with the anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

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