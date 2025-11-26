Fewer couples get married in the Philippines – PSA

| File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Fewer Filipinos are saying “I do,” as marriages in the Philippines continued to decline in 2024, updated data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show.

From January to December 2024, registered marriages fell 10.2 percent to 371,825, down from more than 414,000 in 2023.

The latest figure marks the second consecutive year of decline and keeps marriage registrations well below pre-pandemic levels.

February still has the highest number of registered marriages, with 46,130 or 12.4 percent of the total, followed by June with 45,085 or 12.1 percent.

December came in third with 42,211 marriages or 11.4 percent.

Further, couples aged 25 to 29 accounted for the largest share of newlyweds, with 81,121 marriages or 21.8 percent.

In an earlier report, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Executive Director Undersecretary Lisa Grace Bersales said the decline “reflects changing realities as families of today come in many forms.”

Across all regions, CALABARZON remained the wedding hotspot after accounting for 54,981 marriages in 2024, or 14.8 percent. The National Capital Region followed with 48,448 marriages or 13 percent, and Central Luzon with 42,227 marriages or 11.4 percent.

The PSA report is based on registered marriages as of Aug. 31, 2025.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP