Sara Duterte: She’s ‘ready’ to be president if Marcos resigns

Vice President Sara Duterte, in a video posted on Monday, November 17, 2025, says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is facing ‘a profound crisis of confidence’ amid allegations of corruption. — Screengrab from Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Should President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. step down, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday that she would be “ready” to assume the presidency.

Duterte said this when asked if she was prepared to uphold the constitutional mandate of succession once Marcos would resign.

“Of course. There is no question about my readiness,” Duterte told reporters in an interview.

First in line for succession

Under the 1987 Constitution, the vice president is first in line in the line of succession “in case of death, permanent disability, removal from office, or resignation of the President.”

Duterte said she ran for vice president with a full understanding of the Constitution’s mandate on succession.

READ: Bayan: Resignation calls for Marcos, Duterte not unconstitutional

“I ran for vice president. I presented myself to you, and I know I am first in line for succession. There is no question about what I will do,” she added.

Marcos resign calls

Her remarks came after several groups called on Marcos to resign from the country’s top post amid a growing corruption scandal, particularly involving government infrastructure projects where many lawmakers and officials are implicated.

READ: Palace: Ouster calls could derail Marcos-led corruption probe

Even Marcos himself was implicated, as former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co alleged that the president ordered the insertion of P100 billion in the controversial 2025 national budget. Malacañang Palace has denied the claims, describing them as “hearsay.”

Despite calls for his resignation, Palace press officer Claire Castro said this is not an option for Marcos, who “is still working and continues to work for the country.” She added that ouster calls could disrupt the government’s investigation into the corruption scandal and allow the culprits to evade accountability. /mcm

READ: Bayan Central Visayas: ‘Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte must step down now’

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