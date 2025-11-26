AMLC freezes almost ₱12B linked to flood control graft

MANILA, Philippines — The value of holdings immobilized in relation to investigations of anomalous government flood control projects has reached almost ₱12 billion to date.

This developed as the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) obtained two new freeze orders targeting assets of those implicated in the graft scandal.

This brought the value of frozen assets to ₱11.7 billion.

The assets, the AMLC said, were determined to be linked to violations of Republic Act No. 3019, otherwise known as the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. They were also seen violate the law against “Malversation of Public Funds and Property” under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended.

READ: AMLC freezes 7th batch of assets linked to flood control scandal

Following the money

In a statement, the council noted that the frozen assets include close to 4,000 bank accounts.

They also include almost 200 insurance policies, more than 247 vehicles, 178 real properties, and 16 e-wallet accounts.

“The issuance of the freeze orders will enable AMLC to pursue a more extensive financial investigation to uncover any possible money laundering scheme linked to the flood control projects,” AMLC executive director Matthew David said on Wednesday.

READ: AMLC may review banks tied to flood control funds

“The public can be assured that the AMLC will continue to pursue all possible legal remedies to ensure that those involved in the misuse of public funds are held accountable,” he added.

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