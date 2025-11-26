Cesafi: UV weathers CIT-U comeback to regain No. 2 spot

Karl Hyden Cabulao (17) of the University of the Visayas (UV) in action. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats pushed the defending Cesafi Season 25 champions to the brink before falling short against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 82-91, Tuesday night, November 25, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win lifted UV back to the No. 2 spot, overtaking Benedicto College as they improved to 9-2 and extended their streak to three victories in just one week.

CIT-U, despite a gutsy stand, slid to 2-9 and stayed at sixth place.

UV looked in full control after building a 19-point lead, 59-40, early in the second half of their Cesafi game. But the Wildcats clawed back with a spirited fourth-quarter surge. Down 56-66 entering the final period, CIT-U strung together a 13-6 run capped by a Jerian Marc Abello with a three that trimmed the deficit to 72-69 midway through the quarter.

Player of the Game Karl Hyden Cabulao then steadied UV, teaming up with Raul Gentallan and AJ Sacayan for a 7-0 counter that restored a 79-71 cushion with 4:36 left.

UV held an 83-75 lead entering into the final two minutes of the game, but CIT-U mounted one last charge. Josiah Villamayor scored back-to-back baskets, and Abello drilled a timely three to pull the Wildcats within three, 82-85, with 52 seconds remaining.

Cesafi Season 23 Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda responded with five straight points — a go-ahead triple followed by two free throws — to restore order and push UV ahead, 90-82. Gentallan later iced the game at the line as CIT-U was forced to foul in the closing seconds.

Cabulao dominated inside with 22 points, accounting for nearly half of UV’s 42 paint points. He added three rebounds, a block, and an assist in what may be his breakout performance of the season. Gentallan contributed 15 points, Rovello Robles had 13, and Salarda finished with 12.

Abello led CIT-U with 18 points, rookie big man James Ronald Tagocon delivered 16, and Keith Piodo recorded a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.

UV can reclaim the No. 1 spot with a win over the USJ-R Jaguars on Friday, November 28, at 6:45 p.m. CIT-U faces the USPF Panthers on Saturday, November 29, at 3:30 p.m.

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