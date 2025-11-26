Verbena’s impact on Central Visayas is manageable, says OCD

The Office of Civil Defense noted flooding in eight localities in Central Visayas due to tropical depression Verbena. | OCD photo

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Verbena caused flooding and landslides in parts of Central Visayas.

But preemptive evacuations and prepared disaster teams limited the damage, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Tuesday.

Director Joel Erestain of the OCD in Central Visayas said Bohol and Cebu bore the brunt of the storm’s impact.

Verbena made landfall in Jagna, Bohol on Monday night.

READ: Carcar City man drowns after fishing by river in Verbena’s wake

Flooding in 8 locations

“We have reported flooding in Tubigon, Antiquera, Cortes, and Corella in Bohol, and in Carcar, Barili, Dumanjug, and Ronda in Cebu,” Erestain said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

“All floodwaters have subsided and are manageable.”

No casualties or major infrastructure damage were reported.

But Erestain noted that many residents remain traumatized by Typhoon Tino and have not finished clearing operations from previous storms.

“Of course, the trauma remains because clearing operations are not finished in areas hit by Typhoon Tino,” he said.

READ: Verbena damages coastal homes, sinks fishing boats in Lapu-Lapu

Many remain displaced

Thousands of residents remain in evacuation centers as clearing operations continue.

Erestain praised provincial disaster teams for their efficient preemptive evacuations and response efforts.

He assured that sufficient food and non-food supplies are prepositioned throughout the region, with power restoration ongoing in areas that experienced outages.

READ: Thousands of Mandaue families set to go home as Verbena leaves

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