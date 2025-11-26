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RECOMMENDATION TO OMBUDSMAN

ICI: Sue 8 former, incumbent congressmen tagged in flood control mess

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnet November 26,2025 - 02:40 PM
Independent Commission for Infrastructure Chair Andres Reyes Jr. answers questions from the media while holding a placard that says, “WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE NOT GREED and NOT SELFISHNESS” at the ICI Office in Taguig City on Thursday, Nov. 6. (Photo from ARNEL TACSON / INQUIRER.net)
Independent Commission for Infrastructure Chair Andres Reyes Jr. answers questions from the media while holding a placard that says, “WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE NOT GREED and NOT SELFISHNESS” at the ICI Office in Taguig City on Thursday, Nov. 6. (Photo from ARNEL TACSON / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — The filing of criminal and administrative cases against former and incumbent lawmakers, including resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, who also served as contractors in infrastructure projects, has been recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

READ: ICI asks Ombudsman to ‘investigate Romualdez’ on flood control scandal

ICI chair Andres Reyes said in a statement on Wednesday, that the following lawmakers were implicated in the recommendation of the ICI: 

  • Former Rep. Zaldy Co
  • Rep. Edwin Gardiola
  • Rep. James Ang Jr.
  • Rep. Jernie Nissay
  • Rep. Augustina Pancho
  • Rep. Joseph Lara
  • Rep. Francisco Matugas
  • Rep. Noel Rivera

Reyes cited “conflict of interest,” emphasizing that lawmakers should not be contractors at the same time. /apl

READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

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TAGS: congressmen, flood control mess, ICI, Lawmakers
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