ICI: Sue 8 former, incumbent congressmen tagged in flood control mess
MANILA, Philippines — The filing of criminal and administrative cases against former and incumbent lawmakers, including resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, who also served as contractors in infrastructure projects, has been recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).
READ: ICI asks Ombudsman to ‘investigate Romualdez’ on flood control scandal
ICI chair Andres Reyes said in a statement on Wednesday, that the following lawmakers were implicated in the recommendation of the ICI:
- Former Rep. Zaldy Co
- Rep. Edwin Gardiola
- Rep. James Ang Jr.
- Rep. Jernie Nissay
- Rep. Augustina Pancho
- Rep. Joseph Lara
- Rep. Francisco Matugas
- Rep. Noel Rivera
Reyes cited “conflict of interest,” emphasizing that lawmakers should not be contractors at the same time. /apl
READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them
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