ICI: Sue 8 former, incumbent congressmen tagged in flood control mess

Independent Commission for Infrastructure Chair Andres Reyes Jr. answers questions from the media while holding a placard that says, “WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE NOT GREED and NOT SELFISHNESS” at the ICI Office in Taguig City on Thursday, Nov. 6. (Photo from ARNEL TACSON / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — The filing of criminal and administrative cases against former and incumbent lawmakers, including resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, who also served as contractors in infrastructure projects, has been recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

READ: ICI asks Ombudsman to ‘investigate Romualdez’ on flood control scandal

ICI chair Andres Reyes said in a statement on Wednesday, that the following lawmakers were implicated in the recommendation of the ICI:

Former Rep. Zaldy Co

Rep. Edwin Gardiola

Rep. James Ang Jr.

Rep. Jernie Nissay

Rep. Augustina Pancho

Rep. Joseph Lara

Rep. Francisco Matugas

Rep. Noel Rivera

Reyes cited “conflict of interest,” emphasizing that lawmakers should not be contractors at the same time. /apl

READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP