Man stabbed dead in riding-in-tandem attack in Guadalupe, Cebu City

Cebu City | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Sitio Mansanitas, Barangay Guadalupe here on Tuesday, Nov. 25, in what police described as a riding-in-tandem attack.

Police identified the victim as Dionesio Raculo, a married resident of the area who was found unresponsive at around 8:20 p.m. according to a report from Guadalupe Police Station.

Members of the Guadalupe Emergency Response Team attempted to revive Raculo. They brought him to a medical facility. But he was declared dead on arrival.

READ: Cebu City police deploy ‘Bike Patrol’ to boost security in tourist spots

Deadly chest wound

Raculo sustained a wound in the chest during the attack, said Police Lt. Col. Jose Los Baños in an interview on Wednesday.

The victim had been standing in the area when two men on a motorcycle approached him, said Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The assailants arrived on a scooter-type motorcycle wearing bonnets and hats, he said.

They reportedly stopped the motorcycle, approached the victim, stabbed him, and fled.

An eyewitness was present at the scene of the crime, police said.

Attack possibly drug-related

Investigators have begun reviewing CCTV footage to identify the two suspects.

As of this writing, the police already had an initial description of the assailants and were conducting follow-up operations.

Los Baños said Raculo was a drug-dependent individual and his involvement in illegal drugs is among the angles being considered in the investigation.

Personnel of Guadalupe Police Station, in coordination with the CCPO, were continuing follow-up investigations and determining the motive behind the fatal stabbing.

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