Mayor Archival: End Sinulog 2026 earlier, display fireworks by 7 p.m.

Sinulog dancers perform during the festival’s opening salvo at the Cebu City Sports Center this year. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is moving to ensure that next year’s Sinulog grand parade ends much earlier than it did this year.

Mayor Nestor Archival said on Wednesday that he instructed organizers to end the program by early evening and launch the closing fireworks at 7 p.m. to avoid participant fatigue, congestion, and long delays that marred previous Sinulog programs.

Archival made the announcement in a press conference on Nov. 26, as the city prepared for a series of coordination meetings with the Sinulog Executive Committee settle budget allocations, crowd control plans, and revised competition rules for the festival.

“It’s about time that we set a time limit. First of all, if we consume too much time with a program that is so long, spectators will go home. Our agreement is to set off fireworks between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is earlier [than this year’s fireworks display],” he said in Cebuano.

READ: Sinulog 2026 may cap contingents at 35; stricter float rules set

He said the city had learned from the operational problems of previous years including overly long programs and the lack of clear specifications for floats that hampered movement on the parade route.

“Before, we had a lot of contingents, many floats with no clear specifications, and old vehicles of all sizes with no limits. So now, we have learned from the mistakes. We lessen [the number of] contingents, we finish earlier, and we establish specifications,” he added.

Revisiting the Sinulog budget

Archival said Cebu City currently has a ₱-100 million working budget for Sinulog 2026. However, he noted that this may be reviewed in light of recent calamities, including the devastation in the wake of typhoon Tino across Cebu province.

The mayor also reiterated that the city government will not organize or fund parties, saying public funds must be spent prudently.

“The city will not organize parties because they cost a lot of money. If there are private entities that wish to organize, we require permits,” Archival said.

Earlier finish, stricter rules

The new,early-evening curfew for the parade complements festival rules previously outlined by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

These include a proposal to cap contingents at 35, enforce early float inspections, and implement qualifying rounds for certain categories.

Organizers said these measures address last year’s issues, including floats that exceeded height limits, causing traffic jams during the grand parade.

“If only the guidelines were followed, the entangelements would not have happened,” SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said, referring to floats that hit high cables or structures.

Float height is capped at 12 feet, and all entrants must submit float designs for review.

Labella said contingents from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Luzon, and Mindanao have already signified interest in joining next year’s event.

Sinulog stays at CCSC; focus on Sto. Niño

Sinulog 2026 will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), in keeping with Archival’s directive to return the festival “to the heart of the city” for accessibility and with respect to tradition.

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” he said. “More people will be able to watch. This is worship of Señor Sto. Niño.”

Organizers also emphasized that Sinulog 2026 performers and floats must represent 70 percent religious devotion and only 30 percent brand visibility, ensuring the festival’s cultural grounding remains intact.

READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

Cities skipping Sinulog

The push to streamline Sinulog came as some Cebu local governments opted to skip the festival to redirect resources to recovery from typhoon Tino.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas canceled all Christmas activities and the city’s Charter Day concert, saying funds must be redirected to helping affected families.

“Let us not engage in entertainment in the meantime because so many people need help,” Gullas said.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III likewise canceled the city’s lantern parade and participation in Sinulog, citing heavy damage in 14 barangays.

Crowd control remains top priority

Archival said safety, peace, and order, and crowd movement are the city’s “most critical tasks” for the 2026 celebration.

“Our most critical task is peace and order,” Archival said. “What is important here is crowd control through security.”

Plans include shuttle buses servicing northern and southern routes, tighter coordination with police on liquor regulation, and the restriction of concerts and parties to the South Road Properties and other venues alternative to Fuente Osmeña Circle or city-center roads.

READ: Will BINI headline major pre-Sinulog 2026 concert at SRP?

Preparations ongoing

City officials and the Sinulog Executive Committee continue to meet to finalize logistics, security planning, and parish-led activities tied to Fiesta Señor.

Sinulog 2026 will be held on Jan. 18, with major activities beginning weeks prior.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP