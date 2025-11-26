Mandaue dancers to join Sinulog on smaller budget after calamities

The Mandaue City contingent at the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade | CDN Digital photo by Jason Baguia

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has confirmed that the city’s dance troupe will participate in Sinulog 2026.

In spite of recent calamities to which Mandaue has been exposed, the mayor said the city will not withdraw from the festival.

The city’s cultural dance troupe, Mayor Ouano noted, has begun practicing for next year’s performance.

“This is an offering of the city to Señor Sto. Niño,” Ouano said.

READ: Will BINI headline major pre-Sinulog 2026 concert at SRP?

Smaller budget

Ouano said he has instructed the city’s Sinulog team to reduce spending for their participation in the event.

From this year’s ₱-10 million allocation, Mandaue City will slash its Sinulog 2026 budget to P5 million.

The mayor explained that while preparations are underway, it is prudent to cut costs in light of the challenges faced by the city from the recent typhoon Tino and Sept. 30 earthquake.

He assured the public that the city’s participation would push through, emphasizing that the corresponding budget had already been earmarked but intentionally trimmed.

Award-winning history

Ouano said the dance troupe had no objections to the reduced budget, has been practicing, and understood the need for a more modest approach.

He expressed confidence that the group would still deliver a noteworthy performance.

Mandaue City placed second in the Sinulog-based category of Sinulog 2025.

The contingent also secured second place for musicality in the Sinulog-based category.

Talisay, Danao withdrawals

The mayor added that offering a simpler presentation was acceptable as long as the intention behind the participation remained clear.

“The people will surely understand a presentation that is kept simple,” Ouano said.

Previously, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas and Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nato” Durano III announced their cities would skip Sinulog 2026.

Both mayors said they preferred to redirect funds toward recovery efforts for communities affected by typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on Nov. 4.

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