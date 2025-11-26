San Juanico Bridge: ‘Libreng Sakay’ program ends on Nov. 30

MAJOR LINK – The San Juanico Bridge is a major infrastructure that facilitates trade and tourism activities between Samar and Leyte. | CDN Digital File Photo

TACLOBAN CITY — After more than five months of helping keep Eastern Visayas moving, the ‘Libreng Sakay’ program will officially conclude this Sunday, November 30, following the gradual stabilization of commercial transport services across the San Juanico Bridge.

Launched on June 18 in response to safety concerns, the program was initiated after authorities imposed strict weight limits on the 2.1-kilometer bridge connecting Leyte and Samar. The restrictions were necessary to address structural vulnerabilities, but they disrupted the movement of cargo trucks, fuel tankers, and other vehicles essential for transporting goods and services in the region.

The Regional Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell (RIACC–8), chaired by the Office of Civil Defense, reported that the program successfully transported 4,550 cargo trucks from Tacloban to Basey, 4,138 trucks from Basey to Tacloban, and 676 fuel tankers, along with government and humanitarian vehicles supporting disaster response. Only 19 trips remain before the service officially ends.

“Commercial transport services are now stabilizing, and traffic movement is returning to normal. The Libreng Sakay has fulfilled its purpose,” RIACC–8 said in a statement. The agency thanked commuters, partner organizations, and local government units for their support throughout the program.

The service was funded through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) with a total budget of ₱54.3 million, most of which covered payments to a private barge operator that ferried vehicles across the restricted route.

Meanwhile, three commercial ferries continue transporting buses within the current three-ton limit between Amandayehan Port in Basey, Samar, and Tacloban City.

The end of the Libreng Sakay program coincides with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reporting 88 percent completion of retrofitting works on the bridge as of November 18. Starting next month, the load limit will increase from three tons to 15 tons, allowing heavier vehicles—including passenger vans and buses—to cross safely./coa

RIACC–8 assured the public that it will continue monitoring regional transport and coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure reliable mobility.

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