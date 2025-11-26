Cebu City Hall, mindful of disaster victims, scraps Christmas party

The Cebu City Hall shines with Christmas lights at night. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government here is forgoing its traditional grand Christmas party this year as thousands of families still reel from disasters.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 26, that the city government will not hold a large-scale celebration.

“We have decided that we will no longer hold a big Christmas party, but we have given department heads a free hand to hold gatherings only within their offices. We will not have a big [City Hall] party as a whole,” the mayor said in a press conference.

He cited the need to be sensitive to employees and communities affected by typhoon Tino and other calamities as the reason for the decision.

Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

While the city is reviewing the release of bonuses, these too will remain “reasonable,” said the mayor.

“We are considering the bonuses. I think they will be given but they will not be that extravagant. We need to make people understand that other City Hall employees have been hit hard by Tino,” he said.

No budget cap, nothing excessive

Archival clarified that he has not issued an order to limit department budgets for small, internal gatherings. However, he reminded officials to keep celebrations modest.

“I didn’t think about [limiting the budgets], but if they will have a party, they probably have to chip in for the expenses so that it will not be so costly. If there are small amounts that may be used, everyone must be aware that the city is in need,” Archival said.

Small office-level gatherings, he said, should be sensitive to the city’s ongoing recovery efforts, especially in disaster-stricken barangays.

READ: Uy urges Cebuanos: Keep Christmas simple amid recent calamities

Council resolution aligns with national directive

Earlier, the Cebu City Council approved a resolution urging all departments and barangays to keep Christmas and year-end celebrations simple.

The measure, authored by Councilor Sisinio Andales, minority floor leader, echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s national directive for government offices to refrain from lavish festivities this year.

Andales said the city government should demonstrate “empathy, prudence, and responsible governance,” especially after the recent series of powerful earthquakes in the Visayas and Mindanao and the destructive impact of typhoons Tino and Uwan, which triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The resolution notes that resources should instead be channeled toward recovery programs and assistance for calamity-affected families.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP