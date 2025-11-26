Verbena floods, landslides ruin homes, water pipes in Barili, Cebu

Areas of Barili, Cebu, remain covered with mud after flash floods triggered by cyclone Verbena swept through the town on Tuesday, Nov. 25. | Photo courtesy of Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavy rains from tropical depression Verbena triggered floods and landslides that damaged homes across several barangays in Barili, southwestern Cebu. But authorities reported no casualty.

Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV personally visited the hardest-hit barangays, including Japitan, Nasipit, and Sitio Sanville in Poblacion, to assess conditions and reaffirm that no fatalities were recorded there.

Additionally, barangays identified as affected included Guibuangan, San Rafael, Gunting, Campangga, Candugay, and Mantayupan.

Reports indicated both minor and major damage, with some houses washed out.

READ: Verbena’s impact on Central Visayas is manageable, says OCD

In Barangay San Rafael alone, authorities recorded 204 partially damaged houses. Four were destroyed, while 13 families sought temporary shelter at the RVA Gym.

The municipal offices for disaster risk reduction and management, social welfare, health, agriculture, engineering, and waterworks are consolidating data on minor and major damages.

Officials said they are awaiting the complete data to determine next steps to recovery.

Challenges to relief distribution

Relief operations continued on Wednesday, November 26, with municipal social welfare teams delivering food packs and other essentials to survivors.

Additional aid, including rice and drinking water was expected to arrive, though responders continued to negotiate muddy roads in some areas, delaying full relief distribution.

Authorities noted that the most immediate needs of residents remained food packs and drinking water.

Water woes

Infrastructure updates indicate that a damaged water pipe at the main source caused by the flash flood has been repaired, though some areas remained without supply.

The fire bureau delivered water to priority sitios, and residents with damaged household connections were advised to report issues directly to the Waterworks Office for tracing and repair.

Public health reminders

The Barili Primary Care Facility reminded residents to boil or disinfect water, avoid using contaminated sources, clean wells and tanks, ensure food safety, maintain personal hygiene, and seek medical attention for symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, or dehydration.

Officials emphasized that clean water, food, and surroundings are critical in preventing the spread of waterborne illnesses.

READ: Cebu City logs 93 leptospirosis cases, 17 deaths in 2025

Residents exposed to floodwaters are also urged to take prophylactic medication for leptospirosis. The town is currently procuring medicine from Badian health authorities after running out of stock due to high demand.

Furthermore, the local government of Barili also appealed for continued patience from residents as emergency teams worked to deliver aid amid difficult road conditions.

Officials assured that efforts to assist affected communities are ongoing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP