Comelec junks Gwen Garcia’s election protest vs Gov. Baricuatro

Former governor Gwen Garcia (left) and incumbent Gov. Pam Baricuatro of Cebu | CDN Digital file photos

CEBU, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division has dismissed former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s election protest against incumbent Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The poll body found that Garcia’s allegations of fraud and irregularities in the May 12 polls were “insufficient in form and content” and lacked the specificity required under election rules.

In a 24-page order dated Nov. 24, 2025, Comelec denied the petition that sought to reverse Baricuatro’s proclamation.

Baricuatro, a first-time candidate, won the 2025 gubernatorial race by a margin of 342,873 votes, receiving over 1.1 million votes from Cebuanos.

READ: BREAKING: Gwen files electoral protest

Garcia filed the election protest on May 23, challenging Baricuatro’s victory across 4,120 clustered precincts in the province.

She alleged electronic fraud, machine malfunctions, data “importability,” and unusually high undervotes and overvotes.

Complaint failed to cover basics

But the Comelec First Division said the protest failed to meet even basic requirements of Rule 6, Section 9(b) of Comelec Resolution No. 8804.

The resolution mandates that a protest must clearly detail the acts constituting electoral fraud or irregularities in each contested precinct.

The Division declared:

“The Election Protest filed by Gwendolyn Garcia is hereby DISMISSED for being INSUFFICIENT IN FORM AND CONTENT under Section 9 (b), Rule 6 of Comelec Resolution No. 8804 for her failure to state therein a detailed specification of the acts or omissions complained of showing the electoral frauds, anomalies, or irregularities in the protested precincts as required by Section 7 (g) of the same rule.”

READ: Baricuatro asks Comelec to dismiss Gwen’s protest, calls it ‘baseless’

Allegations relied on generalized claims

Responding to Baricuatro’s motion seeking outright dismissal, the Comelec emphasized that Garcia’s protest did not state “with specificity how, when, or where the alleged anomalies happened, nor how such irregularities supposedly affected the election results.”

It also noted that Garcia did not clearly specify the precincts allegedly affected by fraud.

Section 7 of Rule 6 requires that a protester explicitly detail the facts and occurrences that allegedly compromised the elections. The Comelec found Garcia’s submission grossly inadequate.

The Order pointed out that of the 40 affidavits Garcia submitted,

35 referred only to incidents in Mandaue City,

2 were from Tudela, and

1 each came from Talisay, Minglanilla, and San Fernando

No affidavits were submitted for the remaining 46 localities in Cebu province.

The Division said this imbalance “clearly” showed that the protest was based on “generalized assertions falling short of the degree of specificity required by the rules and established jurisprudence.”

Machine errors not equivalent to fraud

The First Division also rejected Garcia’s claims of fraudulent machine behavior, arguing that many incidents described—ballot rejections, paper jams, cleaning of scanners, receipt issues, and delays—are “technical incidents” that naturally occur during automated polls and are addressed by standard contingency procedures.

The Order states:

“These alleged irregularities… do not fall under the type of irregularities contemplated by the rules as valid grounds for election protest. Rather, they are more considered as technical incidents and circumstances that may occur with the ACM and within the precinct during the conduct of an automated election.”

Allegations on ‘excess’ votes traced to ‘uncleaned data’

Garcia also claimed that at some point during canvassing, “the number of votes cast… exceeded the number of voters who actually voted.”

The Division said this allegation had already been explained by the Comelec in previous clarifications and was due to “uncleaned” data, not fraud.

Undervotes and overvotes, the Order added, are normal occurrences and cannot be construed as signs of cheating. Even if all overvotes were hypothetically credited to Garcia, the ruling noted, she still would not overcome Baricuatro’s lead of 342,873 votes.

Marcos vs. Robredo precedent cited

The Division invoked jurisprudence, citing Marcos vs. Robredo, noting that when a protestant fails to meet the strict requirements of specificity and provide evidence supporting allegations of irregularities, dismissal becomes mandatory.

“All these manifestly show that the instant Election Protest visibly and strongly lack the mandatory requirement which will substantiate the averments of frauds, anomalies and irregularities… that would intensely justify the conduct of manual recount.”

Political backdrop

Garcia, who left office on June 30, had refused to concede following her loss to Baricuatro, a political newcomer and ally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino.

On June 3, she announced that she filed her protest, claiming “technical and software-proven evidence” that votes intended for her were diverted.

Baricuatro has not yet issued a statement as of this writing.

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