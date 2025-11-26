Woman, shoplifting for Christmas gifts, arrested in Cebu City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting items valued at more than P14,000 from the department store of a mall in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 25 around 4:30 p.m.

It was reported to authorities at 6:30 p.m., prompting a response from Mabolo Police Station personnel.

The stolen items included undergarments, children’s shorts and pants, jeans, T-shirts, and casual tops, with the total value of the merchandise listed at P14,468.

READ: Man stabbed dead in riding-in-tandem attack in Guadalupe, Cebu City

‘Christmas shoplifting’

The suspect claimed that she took the items to give away as gifts for the holiday season, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Mabolo Police Station said in an interview on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect, a resident of Barangay Capitol Site, allegedly concealed several items under her clothing without paying for them before attempting to leave the store.

A security officer conducting rounds apprehended the woman through a citizen’s arrest and brought her to Mabolo Police Station for booking and proper disposition.

Police confirmed that the stolen items were recovered and documented as evidence for proper disposition.

The suspect is currently detained in Mabolo Police Station pending charges of theft, as authorities continue to process the case.

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