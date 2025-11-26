‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

This space in Pasilong Paradise, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City is where the tent city for families affected by Typhoon Tino will be set up. | CDN Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government is setting up a temporary “tent city” in Pasilong Paradise in Barangay Guizo to accommodate families whose houses Typhoon Tino destroyed.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on Wednesday, November 26, that the city has requested 300 tents from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), enough for around 600 families.

Ouano said that the DSWD has given 300 tents, which arrived on Wednesday following a meeting with the agency, the City Engineer’s Office, and the Department of General Services.

The tent city will be equipped with complete facilities, including bathing areas, a community kitchen, child-friendly spaces, and access to water and electricity.

Identifying the families willing to relocate

Installation is scheduled to begin next week.

Several barangays in Mandaue, including Tingub and Umapad, were severely affected by flooding when Typhoon Tino crossed Cebu on November 4. In the city’s initial assessment, thousands of houses were listed as washed out.

Read: Mandaue: 9 confirmed dead due to Typhoon Tino

City officials, together with the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), are verifying which families are willing to relocate to the temporary site.

“They will stay here temporarily until we find a permanent location,” the mayor added.

Families who prefer to stay in their barangays are encouraged to stay with relatives or neighbors if possible.

Keeping no-build zones clear of houses

Ouano said that all validated families will receive financial assistance from national agencies, including the DSWD and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

But houses near the river, located in the city’s no-build zone, cannot be rebuilt due to safety risks, he noted.

Earlier, during his visit to Cebu, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. called for local governments to move families away from hazardous areas.

Read: Access, disposal issues challenge post-Typhoon Tino cleanup in Mandaue City

Another option: Expand Tipolo Residences project

Mandaue City is exploring permanent housing options, including purchasing lots outside Mandaue due to high land prices. Ouano said they may seek the city council’s approval and request assistance from the national government.

The city is also considering expanding its existing housing project, the Tipolo Residences, by constructing two to three additional buildings.

These will accommodate the remaining families affected by previous fires in Barangays Guizo, Mantuyong, and Tipolo, who are currently staying in Pasilong sa Paradise.

The first two buildings already house the initial batches of fire survivors.

Read: Cebu City to build ‘Tent City’ for Tino evacuees

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP