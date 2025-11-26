‘Simpler’ Christmas celebrations for Mandaue City Hall employees

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is calling for smaller and simpler Christmas gatherings for City Hall employees in 2025, citing the need for austerity. Last year, the City Government organized a Christmas Village that featured a 15-meter Christmas tree. | CDN Photos/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City will not hold a centralized Christmas party this year, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced, citing recent calamities and the need to keep celebrations simple.

Instead of a large citywide gathering, celebrations will be held at the department level. Employees will attend smaller, simpler events than in previous years.

Food packages will still be distributed to departments, ensuring they can still enjoy the holidays.

“Simple lang. Per department nalang ang pagtapok-tapok (We’ll keep it simple. Each department will gather),” said Ouano.

Read: ‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

Austerity measures in Mandaue City

Ouano said that the city had implemented austerity measures before Typhoon Tino to manage the deficit from the past two years’ target tax collections.

“Even before the typhoon, we implemented austerity measures and reduced spending on seminars, meetings outside Mandaue, and other non-essential activities,” he explained.

Mandaue City endured floods, especially in communities near the Butuanon River, when Typhoon Tino swept across Cebu on November 4, 2025. The calamity took place five weeks after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu.

Mandaue’s budget for Christmas decorations has also been reduced. Despite cost-cutting measures, Mandaue City Hall’s employees will each receive a Christmas ham, longganisa, and tocino.

Read: Mandaue ramps up disaster preparedness after Tino

‘Keep Christmas celebrations simple’

“Our instruction is to keep it simple and just celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” Ouano said. He emphasized that the holiday remains important to the city despite recent challenges.

The city’s Christmas lighting ceremony will push through on Friday, November 28, 2025, but overall celebrations will be modest.

“Even with reduced expenses, we will continue to celebrate Christmas because Filipinos are resilient and the season cannot be bypassed,” said Ouano.

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